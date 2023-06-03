In Pictures: TV stars arrive for the British Soap Awards 2023
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
Stars of the small screen have begun to arrive for the British Soap Awards 2023, the biggest night of the year in the soap opera calendar.
The red carpet was awash with glamorous dresses and stylish suits as famous faces including Hollyoaks favourites Owen Warner, Chelsee Healey, Jennifer Metcalfe and Jorgie Porter, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and EastEnders’ Scott Maslen and Bobby Brazier.