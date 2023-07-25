Irish thriller starring Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds heading to Venice Film Festival

Neeson's film In the Land of Saints and Sinners will premiere at the Venice Film Festival

An Irish thriller starring Northern Ireland actors Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds will be a part of the line up at the prestigious Venice Film Festival which begins next month.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners which also stars Irish actors Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones) follows a newly-retired assassin (Neeson) as he finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists in a sleepy Irish village.

It also stars Antrim born actor Conor MacNeill who was recently seen in BBC One’s The Sixth Commandment and Colm Meane who jokingly referred to the film as ‘Irish Avengers’ due to the amount of on-screen stars heralding from Ireland in the picture.

The movie was filmed primarily Co Donegal and marks Neeson’s second collaboration with director Robert Lorenz who previously directed him in 2021 action film The Marksman.

It will screen ‘out of competition’ at the festival.

Academy award winner Hinds previously told the Belfast Telegraph he found working with his “best mate” Neeson on the film “difficult” because of the pair’s closeness.

“We’ve only worked together once before, and we couldn’t stop laughing but we filmed back in Donegal last year and it was great. Liam is my best mate,” Hinds said.

The Venice Film Festival revealed its 80th edition’s full-line up on Tuesday morning. The festival takes place from August 30-September 9 and will now be opened by Italian WWII movie Comandante, which replaces Luca Guadagnino’s thriller Challengers.

The film which stars Spider-man star Zendaya and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor features costumes by Magherafelt born designer Jonathan Anderson.

The movie has moved its release date from later this year due to both the ongoing Writers and SAG strikes in the United States, which prevents actors from taking part in promotional events for their films.

Actors involved in UK productions do not have to take part in strike action however it remains unclear if Neeson or Hinds will appear at the festival to promote the film.

Neeson will next be seen in Sky Original film Retribution which will be released next month.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners is due to be released on Netflix in the UK and Ireland next year.