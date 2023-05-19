ITV announces new Coronation Street Experience

ITV have announced a new Coronation Street Experience, offering fans access to replica sets, historic props and costumes from the long-running soap.

The exhibition is set to open on June 10 and will be open seven days a week.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take a seat in Roy’s Rolls – the cafe owned by Roy Cropper – or stand behind the bar at The Rovers Return.

Guests will be able to take a seat at Roy’s Rolls cafe (Fabio De Paola/PA) — © Fabio De Paola

The Coronation Street Experience will complement ITV’s award-winning 90-minute tour, which launched in 2014 and has attracted fans from all over the world.

Guest experience manager Neil Currie said: “We know that fans of Coronation Street want to get up close to some of the props and sets that they see on screen, be it Deirdre’s infamous glasses or inside The Rovers Return.

“The new exhibition gives us the chance to extend the weekend tour experience as it will be included for every visitor.

(Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

“Having this kind of exhibition floor also gives us the chance to constantly update and change things alongside the programme’s on air stories, once a storyline has played out on your TV screen, we’ll be updating the props and costumes along the way.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer fans of Coronation Street an even more immersive experience with the launch of the Coronation Street Experience and can’t wait for our first guests to arrive.”

In addition to the replica sets and original props, the tour itself has evolved to include access to new sets such as Weatherfield Precinct, letting visitors discover even more secrets from the show.