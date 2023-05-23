ITV denies Eamonn Holmes’ claim about Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit

ITV has denied a claim made by Eamonn Holmes about Phillip Schofield‘s decision to quit This Morning.

On Saturday, Schofield announced he was “stepping down” from the ITV daytime show a week after it was reported he had fallen out with Holly Willoughby, his co-host.

However, Holmes, who previously called the pair “actors”, has questioned Schofield’s wording.

In the statement, he said: “ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

Holmes believes the presenter “was sacked”.

Speaking on his GB News breakfast show, Holmes said: “Oh please, just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘here’s your P45 now step down’.”

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV.”

Schofield’s statement read: “Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

The Independent has contacted Schofield for additional comment.

The former This Morning host also criticised Willoughby over her claim she was “sad” Schofield was departing the show,

In her statement addressing Schofield’s departure, the presenter said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Schofield has left This Morning after more than 20 years with immediate effect, meaning his departure unceremoniously occurred at the end of Thursday’s episode.

Meanwhile, Schofield and Willoughby have been recognised in the National Television Awards longlist for best TV presenter, while This Morning is up for the daytime prize.

Days after his exit, it was announced both Schofield and Willoughby are among 50 names longlisted for the NTA presenter prize, alongside their fellow This Morning presenters Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Rylan Clark.

They are joined in the category by NTA powerhouses Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who took home the award for the 21st year in a row during last year’s ceremony.

This Morning has also been longlisted in the daytime category after winning the award last year, competing alongside shows including Good Morning Britain, Loose Women and Lorraine.

The NTA longlist also saw Dame Deborah James and Paul O’Grady posthumously recognised.

Dame Deborah, who set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund and died last year at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer, was named in the category of authored documentary.

O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs was listed in the factual entertainment category following the death of the TV presenter and comedian earlier this year.

Voting for the NTAs is open now, and will close at 11pm on Friday, June 2.

The NTA shortlists will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins.

Winners will be announced at the star-studded ceremony on ITV on September 5, with host Joel Dommett returning to lead the celebrations at London’s OVO Arena, Wembley.