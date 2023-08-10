Jamie Dornan: Filming in Ireland ‘just more craic’ and Gal Gadot ‘brilliant’ to work with

Actor Jamie Dornan has revealed how filming in Ireland "is just more craic” and described Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot as “brilliant” to work with.

Fifty Shades star Dornan was speaking to RTE news to promote the new Netflix thriller which releases on Friday, as he revealed how much he has “made a point” in his career of working in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and talked about the process of adding a local accent to his character in the movie.

The 41-year-old from Co Down has starred in everything from portraying a chilling serial killer in The Fall – shot across large parts of Belfast – to Anthony Reilly in the romantic drama Wild Mountain Thyme.

Now taking on the role of MI6 agent Parker in Heart of Stone, Dornan is getting fully into the thick of the action, with a character who has dark secrets in the film and roots which trace back to Belfast.

"I think originally when Greg Rucka wrote the script, Parker was English – and I was all up for playing him as English. But then Tom and I had a pretty interesting conversation one day, where he had a pretty strong argument for why Parker could be from the north, and how an aspect of that background might feed some of his behaviour in the script,” he told RTE.

"It wasn't me going: 'Ah, listen, can I just keep my own accent here?' like I couldn't be bothered. And it was really just for us… none of it comes into the story and you don't find out as an audience.

"But I just thought it added something to it and, yes, selfishly, obviously it is much easier if I'm not grappling with an accent.”

Despite a career which has taken him right across the globe, the Holywood man also touched on how much he enjoys working closer to home.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but it is just more craic in Ireland,” he added.

"I like to have fun at work - I think you do your best work when you're relaxed. And there's nothing more relaxing than being around people who understand your humour, understand your accent, and fall in line with your sort of ethos. And for me, obviously, because I'm from there, it only happens on that island.

"You know, I'm not saying you can't have a great time filming and picking up different cultures all around the world - that's brilliant. But there's nothing like being surrounded by people that you grew up surrounded by.

"It's a big thing, and I've made a point so far in my career of working in Ireland, north and south. I will always seek that out, because it's important to me to tell stories from home, particularly with the North and the complications of that.

"There are so many more stories to be told, so I long to continue doing that."

Meanwhile, speaking about working with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Dornan said the actress is “brilliant”.

"I've had my eye on it [the movie] a wee bit for a while, and then this presented itself: Greg Rucka (writer/producer), I think, is sort of at the top of his game in this genre, Tom Harper is a director that I've nearly worked with one or two times before, and Gal Gadot was already attached – and obviously you know how brilliant she is," he said.

"When I read a script, I always try to place myself in the audience to try to gauge how they're going to react, and the impact that the twists and turns are going to have on them.

"There are loads of twists and turns in this movie - I think that's what keeps it entertaining and exciting. And there's a lot about Parker that appealed to me: he's not just some sort of two-dimensional spy character, he's multi-layered.

"And that plays out in lots of different ways in the story. It was great fun to play those different aspects of him."

Heart of Stone is on Netflix from Friday, 11 August.