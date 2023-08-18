Jamie Dornan promises a ‘proper thrill’ as even actors didn't expect spooky effects in new Sir Kenneth Branagh film

Sir Kenneth Branagh during filming of A Haunting In Venice. Pic by GC images.

Sir Kenneth Branagh has revealed the actors on the set of his upcoming film A Haunting in Venice had “no warning about what would happen”.

The supernatural mystery, based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel called Hallowe'en Party, sees Branagh play the role of detective Hercule Poirot.

The movie, which is also directed by the Oscar winner, includes Holywood actor Jamie Dornan among its impressive cast.

In a new featurette released for the film ahead of its release next month, Branagh and the cast talked about the scary experience shooting the film as the stars involved were surprised with unannounced effects.

"These actors had no warning about what would happen, what we did with lights, wind, doors opening," Branagh said.

"Agatha Christie was an incredible storyteller.

"She is the world's number one mystery writer because she understood a good detective story. Orient Express dealt with revenge. Death on the Nile dealt with greed. This film is about whether there is anything beyond us, a ghost, a god, whether Poirot believes in it, that involves him and us being scared.”

Speaking in the same clip, Dornan added: "I've never been on a set like this before. There's a great sense of authenticity. It will be a proper thrill for the audience.”

Meanwhile American actress Tina Fey said: "It's not only a murder-mystery but there's also a supernatural element to the film which takes it to another level.”

A Haunting in Venice is Branagh’s third adaptation of a Agatha Christie mystery novel, following on from the success of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and Death on the Nile in 2020.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Branagh said he was “paying tribute” to the time in his life that his mother became a fan of Agatha Christie when he wrote Belfast.

Once deep in the world of the famous detective, he added if he got “the chance” he would film the Halloween tale set in Venice.

“My mother was a big Agatha Christie fan, so why don’t you put it in as an offering to the gods? They can tell us, in the end, if we’ll be allowed to make it,” Branagh said.

Last month a new trailer for the film was released.

In the trailer things go horribly wrong when detective Poirot attends a séance held by psychic Mrs. Reynolds, played by Michelle Yeoh, at a decaying palazzo in post Second World War Venice.

Ariadne Oliver, played by Fey, doesn’t believe in psychics and manages to convince detective Poirot to take part in the spiritual ceremony with her to “spot the con I can't”.

“I've seen a million of these so-called psychics. Each one are fake,” Ariadne tells the investigator during a meet up.

“I do not believe in psychics,' Branagh’s character says before the séance is held for one of the attendees to talk to her dead daughter Alicia.

“Detective, you are here to discredit me but I can talk to the dead,” Mrs. Reynolds tells him.

Moments later a chandelier shatters and a number of spooky things unfold.

Last year Branagh won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for his autobiographical coming-of-age film Belfast set at the advent of the Troubles.

A Haunting in Venice, also starring Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Camille Cottin, is set to be released on September 15.