Liam Neeson says he hasn’t been to confession since priest shamed him for masturbating

‘The grass will grow over the palm of your hand before you’re 21! Stop that evil practice’

Liam Neeson has admitted that he hasn’t been to confession since he was allegedly shamed by a priest for masturbating more than five decades ago,

The ‘Taken’ actor explained during an appearance on the ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ podcast that he was 15-years-of-age when he told the missionary about his “sin”.

The missionary, who had travelled from Africa to Neeson’s hometown in Northern Ireland, began screaming at him so loudly that the “old women just outside the confessional kneeling down and saying their prayers” could hear everything.

“So we start, and I had learned how to pleasure myself at home, onto the sheets, right?” he explained. “I had looked up the appropriate word.”

Neeson, now 71, recalled telling the priest that he had gone to his room and “masturbated” one day after getting into a big fight with some of his family members.

However, he says the priest, who had a “booming” voice started shouting: “You what? The grass will grow over the palm of your hand before you’re 21! Stop that evil practice.”

“That was the last time I ever went,” Neeson said, noting that by the time he left his “d—k” had “shrunk.

Neeson, who was ironically named Liam after a local priest, has always been known for his candid storytelling.

Last year, the Irish actor admitted that he fell in love with a “taken” woman while filming “Blacklight” in Australia.

“I loved Melbourne, I loved our Australian crew,” the action star said on the Australian morning talk show ‘Sunrise’ in February 2022. “Every department was superb but they were their own people, do you know what I mean?”

“They had a great sense of humour,” he added. “I made a couple of pals and fell in love once while I was there, but she was taken.”

However, Neeson didn’t divulge any more information into the mystery woman’s identity.

Neeson has kept his love life out of the public eye ever since his late wife, Natasha Richardson, tragically died in a skiing accident in March 2009.

The former couple were married from 1994 to 2009, and share two sons: Micheál, 28, and Daniel, 26.