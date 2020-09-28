Line of Duty: Gunmen take to the streets of Belfast for series six filming

Actor Adrian Dunbar who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings is seen during Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Actors Vicky McClure and Martin Compston during Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Vicky McClure who plays Detective Inspector Kate Fleming is seen during Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

A video appearing to show two masked gunmen stalking the streets of west Belfast turned out to be a scene for the sixth season of Line of Duty.

The footage, which was uploaded on Twitter on Monday, showed two men wearing balaclavas sitting in a black Land Rover in the Beechmount area of the city.

Vicky McClure who plays Detective Inspector Kate Fleming is seen during Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

The man in the passenger seat was holding a handgun in the nine-second video.

Police confirmed that the men were actually actors as filming for the new season of Line of Duty is currently underway.

Actors Vicky McClure and Martin Compston during Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

The police drama follows the investigations of AC-12, a controversial police anti-corruption unit, and stars Enniskillen-born Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure.

Series one was filmed in Birmingham but subsequent seasons have all been filmed in Northern Ireland.

Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Filming for the latest series began in February but was postponed a month later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, filming resumed in Belfast, next to the old Belfast Telegraph building and Central Library, which is used as police headquarters in the show.

Actor Adrian Dunbar who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings is seen during Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

The production team have employed independent health and safety consultants and work in accordance with all current Covid-19 government guidelines to ensure that the new series is produced in a safe and responsible manner.

Season six of Line of Duty is set to air on BBC One in 2021.