Nadine Coyle reveals when she last spoke to her Girls Aloud band members

The singer will head into the Australian jungle at the weekend.

Nadine Coyle has been revealed as one of the contestants for I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 (ITV/PA)

Nadine Coyle said she has not spoken to her former Girls Aloud band mates for a couple of years, with the exception of Sarah Harding.

The Irish singer, 34, is one of the newly announced crop of 10 celebrities heading into the jungle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend.

Girls Aloud were Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Kimberly Walsh (PA).

She told the Daily Mirror: “I haven’t seen or spoken to them since the end of Girls Aloud or just before I had my daughter. That’s about six years ago.

“Sarah more recently at the start of Big Brother”.

Harding was named the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in August 2017.

Mother-of-one Coyle said she was not sure if the former Girls Aloud band members – which included Harding, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh – would vote for her to do Bushtucker Trials.

She told the paper: “I’m not even thinking about it as a competition. I had to enter a singing competition to get into Girls Aloud whereas this is like who’s going to be the best jungler. Who makes the best fire, who makes the best water. I have no idea if they would vote for me.”

Girls Aloud was created during TV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

The band went on to enjoy numerous chart and album successes before going on a break in 2009 and then splitting in 2013.

Ahead of her jungle stint, Coyle, whose daughter Anaiya is five, has admitted that her phobias are: “Heights, rats, snakes – everything!”.

Other celebrities heading into the jungle include American TV star Caitlyn Jenner, former footballer Ian Wright, TV presenter Kate Garraway and actress Jacqueline Jossa.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 17 at 9pm on ITV.