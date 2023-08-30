New movie starring Jamie Dornan promises viewers a ‘knot in the stomach’, says Sir Kenneth Branagh

Sir Kenneth Branagh and some of the other stars of his upcoming film A Haunting in Venice have revealed there will be plenty of frights on offer alongside mystery with audiences promised they are “going to jump a little bit”.

The supernatural mystery, based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel called Hallowe'en Party, sees Branagh play the role of detective Hercule Poirot.

The movie, which is also directed by the Oscar winner, includes Holywood actor Jamie Dornan among its impressive cast.

In the latest featurette released for the film ahead of its release next month, Branagh explained he used water, rain and the dark night in order to build tension as viewers try to piece together the mystery.

The spooky new trailer sees Poirot called to his latest case, describing “two impossible murders” taking place, before saying it is “as if the living have been killed by the dead” and warning “tonight we are all afraid”.

Later in the terrifying trailer, viewers are given a glimpse of a séance scene in which Michelle Yeoh’s character Joyce Reynolds is seen appearing to be controlled by another entity.

Speaking about the film, Branagh said: “In a Haunting In Venice we tried to find ways to produce that sort of knot in the stomach edge of the seat quality.

"Water rain and the Hallowe'en night will not allow people to escape from this haunted palazzo. There is a constant self examination.

"Is what he sees real? Which is pretty exciting because it involves him and us being scared.”

Speaking in the same clip, Dornan, who plays Dr Leslie Ferrier, added: “It is just this real sense of working in the shadows and hiding in these walls that added to the tension of it.”

Meanwhile American actress Tina Fey said: "It is not only a murder mystery but there is also a ghost story and supernatural elements. You are going to jump a little bit.”

A Haunting in Venice is Branagh’s third adaptation of a Agatha Christie mystery novel, following on from the success of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and Death on the Nile in 2020.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Branagh said he was “paying tribute” to the time in his life that his mother became a fan of Agatha Christie when he wrote Belfast.

Once deep in the world of the famous detective, he added if he got “the chance” he would film the Halloween tale set in Venice.

“My mother was a big Agatha Christie fan, so why don’t you put it in as an offering to the gods? They can tell us, in the end, if we’ll be allowed to make it,” Branagh said.

Last year Branagh won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for his autobiographical coming-of-age film Belfast set at the advent of the Troubles.

A Haunting in Venice, also starring Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Camille Cottin, is set to be released on September 15.