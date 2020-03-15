New series of Line of Duty pictured filming in Belfast

Line of Duty filming on Cavehill Road and Sunningdale Park on March 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Armed police during Line of Duty filming on Cavehill Road and Sunningdale Park on March 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jed Mercurio on set during Line of Duty filming on Cavehill Road and Sunningdale Park on March 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Armed police chase men wearing balaclavas from a bookmakers during Line of Duty filming on Cavehill Road and Sunningdale Park on March 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man wearing a balaclava is shot by armed police during Line of Duty filming on Cavehill Road and Sunningdale Park on March 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Armed police in a car during Line of Duty filming on Cavehill Road and Sunningdale Park on March 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Cast and crew of the BBC's hit drama Line of Duty have been pictured filming the sixth season of the show in Belfast.

The drama, which has be nominated for several Baftas, follows the investigations of specialist police anti-corruption unit AC-12.

Dozens of armed police officers and men wearing balaclavas were filming what appears to be an action scene on Cavehill Road and Sunningdale Park on Sunday.

While none of the main stars, such as Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure or Martin Compston, were spotted, the show's writer and creator Jed Mercurio was pictured overseeing the action.

Line of Duty's sixth series will see Kelly McDonald joining the cast, playing a mysterious detective chief inspector.

Her character, Joanne Davidson, will be tasked with investigating an unsolved murder case.

Speaking earlier this year, Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, said the landscape of the show will have shifted when viewers join AC-12 for series six.

"There are a lot of similar tropes . . . we’re still after bent coppers, organised crime groups and so forth, but there are other things that are different.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve been back to AC12, so things have changed there. In essence, we’re lucky that in Jed Mercurio we have a writer who is not lazy. He has set the bar very high and kept it there, so I don’t think we’re going to disappoint our audience at all."

The new series will premiere on BBC One later this year.