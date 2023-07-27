NI owner Melissa and misbehaving pet Milo set to star in The Dog Academy

Melissa Moorhead with pet dog Milo, who will feature in The Dog Academy

A Co Fermanagh woman has described her participation in a Channel 4 show about misbehaving dogs as “incredible”, after it helped her train her adored but disobedient pet.

Melissa Moorhead (31), originally from Enniskillen, opened up about her time on TV series The Dog Academy, which will see her appear on screens alongside her naughty Labrador-cross, Milo, next month.

Melissa explained how she adopted Milo during the early days of the pandemic, but found, like so many other dog owners, that the experience was a “challenge” in the beginning.

“I lived in England for about 10 years and then I came home during the lockdown and I got a job in that time,” she said.

“Milo was a bit of a challenge at the start, I guess, because I got him in lockdown.

“Obviously I was working from home during the pandemic, so it was the perfect opportunity for me to get a job and, I suppose, try to look after a dog.”

Despite being able to work from home during that time, Melissa found it difficult to train her pooch.

“The problem with adopting Milo during Covid was that there were not a lot of dog-training facilities open and available,” she explained.

“By the time the puppy and dog classes started up again, Milo was really too big for them.”

In a desperate attempt to try to find some training support for herself and Milo, Melissa applied to take part in Channel 4’s The Dog Academy.

“I had seen on channel4.com that they were after owners with misbehaving dogs and I was like: ‘Oh, my goodness, that’s me.’

“The fact that Milo could train with some of the best dog trainers in the UK... it was a great opportunity and I thought: ‘Why not?’”

Melissa Moorhead and pet dog Milo

The Dog Academy first aired in March this year, with new episodes dropping earlier this month.

The show sees dog trainers come up against some of the UK’s most challenging canines as they work, alongside the dogs’ owners, to get rid of bad habits.

Each episode focuses on one or two different dogs’ journeys and training progress.

Melissa said she would recommend her Channel 4 experience to any dog owner having difficulties training their four-legged friend.

“It was like Milo was the star; they treated him so well,” she added.

“They gave me loads of tips, stuff that I wasn’t even expecting, even just things about his general health and wellbeing that I need to watch out for.

“Overall, it was just a really incredible experience.”

Melissa admits that she didn’t know what to expect when she got the ferry to England with Milo for their training day, but was surprised by how quickly the experts were able to implement positive changes for them both.

“It was a really good experience but I was initially dubious. I sort of thought: ‘They’ve only got a day and a half, what will they really change?’

“At this stage, I’d been trying to train Milo for about a year and a half and I hadn’t seen any changes. But it goes to show that I was just doing it the wrong way, because we really learnt things with the experts.

“It’s an awful thing that a lot of dogs end up in shelters because their owners can’t train them.

“It’s like they say, a dog is not just for Christmas, it’s for ever — so people should really find ways to learn how to train their dogs so they can keep them.

“I think it would be good if we had more training facilities like this here in Northern Ireland.”

​Melissa and Milo will appear on The Dog Academy on Thursday, August 3 at 8pm.