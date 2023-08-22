Northern Irish TV presenter’s ‘pinch-me moment’ as Kate Winslet drops in for a surprise visit

Kate Winslet at Camp Bestival with Gyasi Sheppy and his colleague George Webster.

Kate Winslet at Camp Bestival with Gyasi Sheppy and his colleague George Webster.

A CBeebies presenter from Lisburn has told of his “pinch-me moment” after Kate Winslet made a surprise appearance at a Bedtime Stories event that he was hosting.

Gyasi Sheppy, who joined the BBC children’s channel two years ago, was presenting the popular story time session with colleague George Webster at Camp Bestival when the Oscar-winning star, dressed in cream satin pyjamas, popped into the tent.

Winslet is one of a long list of celebrities who have read for Bedtime Stories. Other big names include Dolly Parton and Tom Hardy.

On hearing that it was coming to the family-friendly festival in Shropshire, Winslet contacted CBeebies’ bosses and asked if she could take part.

Gyasi, a huge fan of the Titanic actress, only found out about the surprise booking when he arrived at the site.

He said that right up until the moment she turned up in the tent, he couldn’t quite believe she was doing a reading.

“It was the last Bedtime Stories of the weekend, Sunday at 4pm, and we’d been told that Kate Winslet was doing it,” Gyasi explained.

“We kept telling people to make sure that they were at that session because it was someone really famous.

“However, even I was thinking, ‘she’s a Hollywood A-lister. Anything could happen and she might change her mind and not turn up’.

“I had convinced myself there were a million reasons why she might not be there, but then she walked around the corner and appeared at the backstage of the tent with all her family.

“She was dressed in cream pyjamas to really get into the spirit but couldn’t believe that no one else had worn theirs.”

Winslet, whose youngest son Bear sat on the stage during the event, read from Blueberries for Sal, by Robert McCloskey.

Before the reading began, Gyasi asked if he could interview Winslet to give the children packed into the tent an insight into her life.

The mum-of-three readily agreed and chatted to Gyasi about her career before launching into her reading.

“She told me she’d picked that book because she’d read it to her kids when they were growing up,” Gyasi added.

“Her reading, as you’d expect, was brilliant.

“She did all the different accents and had the whole room enthralled.

“You couldn’t hear a pin drop in the tent, which was packed out. There were people standing outside the tent too.

“It was amazing. She was really lovely and down-to-earth and made the story so captivating.”

Gyasi, who is represented at home by Shelley Lowry’s talent agency, said he’d been delighted that Winslet had approached CBeebies and asked if she could be invited.

He said hosting the event and introducing the star onto the stage was a “career highlight” and something he’d never forget.

“In previous sessions, we’ve had the likes of Mr Tumble or Dick and Dom, brilliant childhood heroes who are fabulous readers.

“Bedtime Stories are hugely popular, and we have people all over the world tuning in, so when we started touring festivals with them, we got good crowds.

“But it will be hard to top that last one.

“I never had interviewing Kate Winslet in a packed tent full of children on my career bingo card.”