Supernatural romance movie starring Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter to begin shooting in NI

Four Letters of Love is based on an international best-selling novel by Niall Williams and follows a “lyrical love story” set in Dublin and on an island off the west coast of Ireland.

The movie will also have some scenes shot in Co Donegal and is to be directed by award-winning filmmaker, Polly Steele, who previously confirmed on her website that James Bond and Mamma Mia star Brosnan would feature.

Brosnan and Bonham Carter, alongside Irish actor Gabriel Byrne, will play parents of the fated main characters, played by up-and-coming actors Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly.

A statement from Northern Ireland Screen, which is providing supporting funding for the project, explains more of the film’s plot.

"Nicholas Coughlan (O’Shea) and Isabel Gore (Skelly) are fated to be together. That is as sure as the sky is blue and the sea is ever changing. The question is whether or not they will ever find out. As ghosts, fate and the sheer power of true love pull Nicholas and Isabel together, so too does life threaten to tear them apart.

“One sunny winter morning, Nicholas’ father, William (Brosnan), believes he’s spoken to by God, changing his life forever. He quits his job and, following divine instruction, redirects all his passion and energy into painting, leaving his dependent wife, Bette, and son to fend for themselves.

"Isabel lives a charmed, simple existence on the island, with her father (Byrne), the poet and master of the school, and her wise, intuitive mother (Bonham Carter), until the tragic day her younger brother, Sean, a musical genius, has a paralysing fit while he accompanies her dancing. Isabel, weighed down by guilt, opts to go to school on the mainland, in search of fresh experiences and a chance to forget.

“Four Letters of Love is a life-affirming tale about faith and doubt, maybes and almosts, and the miracle of love.”