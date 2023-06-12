‘Think UTV meets The Blair Witch Project’: New Belfast-based horror to hit screens

That’s what viewers can expect from an upcoming Northern Irish film by screenwriter and director Dominic O’Neill.

The 43-year-old came up with the concept of Haunted Ulster Live during the 2020 lockdowns.

With the team behind the movie currently putting in festival submissions and negotiating with distributors, Dominic is planning for a Halloween release this year.

The Belfast man wrote and directed Haunted Ulster Live alongside producer Will O’Connell.

The pair worked together previously on Dominic’s first movie, Belfast 1912, a supernatural horror released two years ago.

Screened at over 25 festivals internationally, the short film won numerous awards and the crew is hoping to repeat that success with their latest production.

Haunted Ulster Live will be Dominic’s first feature film, with a running time of 77 minutes.

Set on Halloween night 1998, the story follows a local TV station as it investigates a reputedly haunted house in Belfast, which was filmed in a property just off the Castlereagh Road.

“One of the reasons we made the feature is because a lot of the footage is in a documentary style,” Dominic explained.

“We’re using one camera angle usually, rather than shooting a scene with four different cameras and angles, like a lot of films do. Therefore we knew we could shoot it a little bit faster and for a bit cheaper. It also meant we had to make sure we got the perfect location and good production design.

“What sells it is the immersiveness of believing you’re watching TV in the 1990s.”

The 90s in Northern Ireland is something that audiences, both here and around the world, have connected with in recent times.

Dominic believes a lot of that is due to the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary and the popularity of Derry Girls.

“We’re hoping we can leverage that nostalgia a little bit when Haunted Ulster Live is released,” he added.

However, the main inspiration for the story comes from a BBC mockumentary made over 30 years ago.

“In 1992, the BBC did a TV drama called Ghostwatch, which starred hit presenters of the time, including Michael Parkinson and Sarah Greene,” said Dominic.

“A lot of people thought it was real, and it’s not that well known now, because the BBC were a bit traumatised by the reaction to it, and they wouldn’t repeat it for years.”

True enough, Ghostwatch was presented as live television during its first UK broadcast, resulting in over a million phone call enquiries to the BBC switchboard on that Halloween night, comprising of a mixture of complaints and praise for the programme’s unique presentation.

Dominic added: “The premise for our film is a little bit like that, but doing it from an Ulster perspective.

“The two presenters in our film are like analogues for Gerry Anderson and Zoe Salmon — the idea of a young, bubbly children’s TV presenter being paired up with an old-school broadcasting legend who maybe thinks he’s at the end of his career.”

The comedy-horror features Aimee Richardson — who played Myrcella Baratheon in Game of Thrones — as a rising star in local TV who is about to be catapulted into national fame.

Mark Claney plays Gerry Burns, a witty prolific presenter who, although only in his early 50s, is plagued by the fear that he is an out-of-date broadcaster in a changing world.

Haunted Ulster Live is loaded with Northern Ireland themes.

Dominic said: “During the film, when the presenters go to commercial break, at one stage you can see the commercials which we shot in Belfast.

“One of them is an anti-terrorism ad. Thematically, we wanted to show that at that time, Belfast was being haunted in lots of different ways.

“The house is haunted, and in Northern Ireland, against the backdrop of the Troubles, we wanted that to reflect how everyone had secrets, and how the past started to catch up with people.”

The team behind Haunted Ulster Live say it will definitely be in at least one cinema in Belfast by Halloween, and they’re hoping to have Irish and UK premieres.

“We are also hoping to get it streaming on Shudder, which is a horror version of Netflix that is very popular,” Dominic said.

“It’s not gory or particularly violent, but hopefully creepy. We’re excited to give found footage horror fans a quirky take on the genre that they’ve never seen before.”