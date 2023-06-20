Thriller from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee now airing on Netflix

Paul Mescal as Sean in The Deceived. Credit: PA Photo/Channel 5/New Pictures Ltd,

A four-part thriller from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and her husband Tobias Beer has been added to Netflix for UK and Irish audiences.

The Deceived boasts a cast full of local talent, including Derry Girls alumni Ian McElhinney – who played Granda Joe – and Louisa Harland, who starred in the hit Northern Irish comedy as Orla.

The suspenseful show also features Normal People star Paul Mescal.

Filmed in Belfast and Cambridge, The Deceived follows Ophelia, played by Emily Reid, an English student who falls in love with her married lecturer, played by Emmett J Scanlan.

When their affair is interrupted by a shocking and tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.

It is set in both Cambridge and Co Donegal, which borders McGee's native Derry.

Mescal previously said he picked the project because of his love for Derry Girls.

He said: "I am a massive Derry Girls fan so naturally the first thing that jumped out at me were Lisa and Tobias's names, that is always going to be exciting. The fact that this was a psychological drama didn't particularly surprise or confuse me because the standard of the writing in Derry Girls is so good.

"It is hilarious and the quality of the script is so high that I had no trepidation over whether this would work or not."

Having premiered on Channel 5 in 2020, The Deceived was also produced in association with Irish broadcaster Virgin Media One.

It has just been added to Netflix this month, and the third season of Derry Girls won’t be far behind it.

The final series will air on the popular online streaming service on August 18, with the first two seasons available to watch now.