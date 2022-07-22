Watch: Dungeons & Dragons trailer finally drops at Comic-Con after being filmed in Northern Ireland

The two-minute trailer for the fantasy epic kicked off San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Hollywood A-lister Chris Pine stars in the new trailer of Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves following its filming in Northern Ireland last year.

The trailer was released on Thursday on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Filming took place between May and August last year at various locations such as Tollymore Forest, Ballintoy Beach, Carrickfergus Castle, Castleward and Glenarm Castle and Seaford Estate.

The two-minute long action packed trailer, released in the famous Hall H at the world renowned pop culture convention, shows an A-list cast for the upcoming feature film.

Hugh Grant filming this evening in Carrickfergus Credit: Stephen Henderson

Pine was joined onstage at Comic-Con by fellow cast members at the Dungeons And Dragons panel, including Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

The tongue-in-cheek trailer introduces Pine and his gang of misfit thieves against a backdrop of CGI action scenes, set against Led Zeppelin’s track Whole Lotta Love.

“Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,” Pine’s character says in the trailer.

“We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known.”

The cinematic adaptation of the world-famous role-playing game, which features heavily in Netflix series Stranger Things, is due for release in March 2023.

Pine plays a bard in the film and admitted he “wasn’t a big D&D-er” but said the experience of making the film had been “amazing” due to the reaction it had provoked in his family.

The script for the film was written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also serve as directors.

In June last year, Pine and Rodriguez were pictured filming on a boat inside Carrickfergus Castle’s harbour.

Dungeons And Dragons is the latest movie to be filmed in Northern Ireland.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was spotted in several locations here while filming the new Netflix film Lift earlier this year, while Pierce Brosnan is currently in Northern Ireland filming his latest movie The Last Rifleman.

Fantasy fans will be satisfied further over the coming days at Comic-Con, with the highly anticipated release of trailers for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power and HBO’s The House Of The Dragon, scheduled to feature on the programme.