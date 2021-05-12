Watch: Story of how Belfast Zoo's baby elephant was kept in backyard of house during Second World War Blitz

80 years ago in Belfast, the incredible tale was unfolding of a local woman who was keeping a baby elephant in her backyard during the Second World War.

Denise Weston Austin – better known as the "elephant angel" – rescued the calf from Belfast Zoo and kept it at her home on the Whitewell Road in the north of the city when we were being bombed by the Luftwaffe in the 1941 blitz.

Ms Austin, one of the first female keepers at the zoo, saved young elephant Shiela by sneaking her out of the zoo every night and walking her the short distance to her home.

Shiela managed to stay hidden due to the large walls which surrounded the house, and then every morning she was returned to the zoo.

Ms Austin's decision to take the animal came after officers from the Royal Ulster Constabulary shot dead 23 animals at Belfast Zoo.

They were acting under orders from the British Ministry of Public Security, which feared that the creatures would escape during bombing and wreak havoc.

Ms Austin's was labelled the "elephant angel" as her identity was unknown until a public appeal for information was launched a few years ago.

Baby elephant, Sheila, who was moved out of Belfast zoo because of fears of a hit from bombers during the Belfast Blitz of 1941

Belfast Zoo had photos of a family with the elephant, but had not been able to find out who they were. It made a request for information on the elephant angel in the Belfast Telegraph and several people came forward who remembered the story and they discovered who she was.

Sheila the elephant: Northern Ireland woman Denise Weston Austin kept a baby elephant in her backyard during Belfast Blitz

BACKGROUND

Denise Austin decided to take home a young elephant called Sheila after RUC officers killed six wolves, two polar bears, a hyena, tiger, puma and black bear, among other animals. Alyn Cairns, the elephant curator at Belfast Zoo, said there had been black and white photographs of Denise, her family and the elephant at the zoo's offices since he joined 26 years ago. He also said that the identification of Ms Austin four years ago had created massive public interest in the story.

Sam Bargewell’s destroyed Belfast home after the blitz in 1941

Belfast air raids. April/May 1941: Belfast Telegraph offices boarded up and Central Library on Royal Avenue. AR 21

WORLD WAR II: BELFAST AIR RAIDS. NEWTOWNARDS ROAD. April/May 1941. Tamar Street and Dee Street experienced the full force of the blitz. The area shown is partly cleared, with air raid shelters taking place of demolished houses. AR 125.

WORLD WAR II: BELFAST AIR RAIDS.HIGH STREET. 4/5 May 1941. High Street after being blitzed. AR 76.

The streets of Belfast during the Blitz

But her identity was a mystery until 2009 when the Belfast Telegraph helped the zoo launch a public appeal for information to mark its 75th anniversary. Then, the following year, we broke the story of how the heart-warming tale had been the inspiration behind a new children's book.

Michael Morpurgo, the former Children's Laureate, wrote An Elephant In The Garden after hearing about the elephant angel on the radio late one night. "It's a wonderful story," said Mr Morpurgo, whose 90 titles include the critically-acclaimed War Horse that was turned into a Steven Spielberg blockbuster.

"And not only was it a true story, but there was this article from the Belfast Telegraph and a photograph of the elephant in the garden of this woman. Bizarre."

His story is set in Germany in 1944 where the director at Dresden Zoo orders dangerous animals to be shot to prevent them running amok if the town is bombed by the Allies.

It follows Elizabeth, a zoo keeper's daughter, who bids to save her favourite animal – Marlene the elephant – from falling victim to the order.

He said his decision to switch locations was to provoke children into thinking about the devastation and horror that was inflicted on the German population during the war.

Shiela survived the war and lived for another two decades, dying of a skin complaint in 1966. Ms Austin, her caring keeper, died in 1997.