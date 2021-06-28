Who are the cast of Love Island 2021?

The new series begins on Monday night.

A semi-professional footballer, a model and a luxury event host are among the singletons heading into the villa in Mallorca this year.

Here is a look at this year’s contestants:

– Shannon Singh

Shannon Singh (ITV)

Shannon Singh is a 22-year-old model from Fife.

She said she is looking for a “solid family life”, adding: “I want kids in five years, I’d love to be a mum by the time I’m 27.”

– Sharon Gaffka

Sharon Gaffka (ITV)

Civil servant Sharon Gaffka, 25, from Oxford, was previously an operations lead for the Department for Transport.

She said she does not want to be the only single person in her social circle, adding: “It’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.”

– Aaron Francis

Aaron Francis (ITV)

Luxury events host Aaron Francis said the world of dating is “a little bit off” at the moment.

The 24-year-old, who is from London, added: “Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone, which makes dating a lot harder.”

– Hugo Hammond

Hugo Hammond (ITV)

Love Island presented “an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there”, according to PE teacher Hugo Hammond, 24, who is from Hampshire.

He added: “I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating.”

– Liberty Poole

Liberty Poole (ITV)

Waitress and marketing student Liberty Poole, from Birmingham, said she is a “social butterfly” who loves to meet new people.

The 21-year-old added: “I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!”

– Jake Cornish

Jake Cornish (ITV)

Water engineer Jake Cornish, 24, from Weston-super-Mare, said he was in a relationship for seven years until lockdown.

“The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it,” he said.

– Kaz Kamwi

Kaz Kamwi (ITV)

Fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi said she is ready to be in a relationship.

The 26-year-old, from Essex, added: “Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?”

– Brad McClelland

Brad McClelland (ITV)

Labourer Brad McClelland is looking for a partner who “doesn’t take themselves too seriously”.

The 26-year-old, from Northumberland, said: “I want to date face to face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

– Chloe Burrows

Chloe Burrows (ITV)

Chloe Burrows, a 25-year-old financial services marketing executive from Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she is looking for a funny and caring partner.

“Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more,” she added.

– Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran (ITV)

Semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran, 22, from Essex, said he has never been in a relationship.

“I thought ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no-one can’,” he added.

– Faye Winter

Faye Winter (ITV)

Faye Winter is a 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon.

“I’d love to meet somebody; what better way to meet somebody than in the sun – amazing,” she said.

– The new series of Love Island starts on Monday June 28 at 9pm and airs on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.