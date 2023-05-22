NI actor Sam Neill rushed memoir after cancer diagnosis fearing he would not live to complete it

NI actor Sam Neill has revealed he rushed to finish his memoir as he wasn’t sure how long he would live after being diagnosed with stage-three blood cancer.

A report in the Empire magazine said the Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star underwent chemotherapy treatment last year following a diagnosis for Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

The Omagh-born actor, who has spent most of his life in New Zealand, was told he had the disease shortly after experiencing swollen glands during publicity for Jurassic World Dominion in March 2022.

Actor Sam Neill in Jurassic Park with Laura Dern

He shared the diagnosis in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? and admitted that he penned it hurriedly because he had no idea if he would live long enough to see it to its conclusion.

The 75-year-old actor said: “When I sat down, I wasn’t intending to write a book. I just had to find something to do to fill my time, while undergoing this initial burst of chemotherapy,” he told Empire magazine, adding that he was writing the stories for his children.

“I was really just writing stories for my children, and it wasn’t until I had maybe 40,000 words under my belt that I thought, ‘Maybe I do have a book in me,’.

“I was writing hurriedly because, frankly, I didn’t know how long I had to live. And I finished it in about four months, writing pretty much every day.”

While he is now cancer-free, it is expected The Piano actor will continue treatment monthly for the rest of his life.

He added that the outpouring of support he received when he announced his cancer diagnosis completely took him “by surprise”, saying that he was “very touched”.

However, he explained that he was slightly frustrated as much of the news coverage failed to mention that he was in remission.