NI actress Thaddea Graham to star in Sherlock Holmes-inspired Netflix series The Irregulars

Northern Ireland actress Thaddea Graham is to star in a major new series loosely based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes characters for Netflix.

The Irregulars is set in Victorian London and tells the story of a gang of troubled street youths who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

The streaming giant reveals as the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it will be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

Graham plays Bea, the group’s leader, in what is her first major role since appearing in BBC mini-series, Us — the adaptation of the hugely successful David Nicholls’ novel of the same name.

In the series she played the free-spirited and quirky busker Kat tagging along with Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves’ couple-at-the-crossroads who are attempting to rescue their marriage on a trip across Europe.

For Graham’s latest screen venture she stars alongside Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers) as Sherlock Holmes, and Royce Pierreson, whose credits include Judy, The Witcher and Line of Duty.

Writer Tom Bidwell, who produced C4’s hit My Mad Fat Diary and had helmed Netflix’s Watership Down, has described the programme as “my dream project and my oldest idea” and it takes a different view of Holmes and his relationship to the Irregulars.

The show’s premise, he has revealed, takes the original stories in which Holmes used the Baker Street gang to help him gather clues

For The Irregulars, the deerstalker wearing detective is a drug addict who allows the troubled teens to solve the crime while taking the credit.

Netflix yesterday confirmed that all eight episodes of The Irregulars, which was partly shot in Liverpool, will be available to stream globally on March 26.