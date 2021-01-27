NI audience must wait for BBC documentary on disgraced tycoon John DeLorean

Audiences in Northern Ireland will have to wait to see a new documentary on disgraced tycoon John DeLorean.

Theatrical documentary DeLorean: Back From the Future is being aired in the rest of the UK on BBC2 this evening- but not in Northern Ireland.

NI Screen said BBC NI would transmit the documentary - funded by NI Screen and produced by Fired Up Films - in two parts at a later date.

The documentary explores how DeLorean arrived in Northern Ireland from Detroit, where he made his name as the youngest-ever vice-president of GM Motors.

In Troubles-ravaged west Belfast, he used £84m of taxpayers' money extracted from the Labour government to build the DMC-12 stainless steel sports car made famous in the Back to the Future movies.

The first shipment of cars left Dunmurry in April 1981 but poor reviews of its quality and a refusal from then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to lend Mr DeLorean any more money caused difficulties.

In May 1981 it was announced that the plant would close, and in 1982, the FBI arrested the tycoon after a drugs operation in LA, where he was charged with taking part in a plot to smuggle 100 kilos of cocaine.

Mr DeLorean was later acquitted of all charges.

He and his third wife, US supermodel Cristina Ferrare, divorced, and she is interviewed for the first time in 40 years for the documentary. Using never-before-seen footage as well as archive material, testimony and first-hand witnesses from those who knew and worked for him, executive producer Jon-Barrie Waddell said the documentary examines just how far a man who will go to save his career.

"This psychological study aims to get inside the mind of John DeLorean, to truly understand who he was," he said. "It's a fascinating human story of ambition and greed, and how the car of the future goes up in smoke."