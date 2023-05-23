NI-born Bear Grylls to learn family history on BBC show: ‘I’m doing it for my mum’

Camera-shy presenter to take part in Who Do You Think You Are?

Donaghadee born Bear Grylls - Who Do You Think You Are? will reveal his family history.

Bear Grylls may be a born survivor with a persona that shouts he holds no fears, but there is still one thing he doesn’t particularly like doing - appearing on television.

But the presenter, born Edward Michael Grylls in Donaghadee, is to take part in the new BBC series of Who Do You Think You Are?.

Grylls, who shot to fame with his adventure series Man Vs Wild, which ran from 2006 to 2011, and has a string of hit survival shows, comes from an upper-crust Conservative and unionist background.

His father was Tory Sir Michael Grylls, a one-time MP for Surbiton. His mother was Sarah Ford, later Lady Sarah Grylls, the daughter of Ulster Unionist MP for North Down Patricia Ford.

Mrs Ford was the first female MP from Northern Ireland, winning the North Down constituency seat in a by-election caused by the death of her father - Sir Walter Smiles - in the Princess Victoria ferry tragedy in 1953, and the first female representing an Irish constituency to take her seat in the House of Commons.

The BBC programme promises to delve even deeper into his family history, but Bear said he wasn’t sure it was something he wanted to do.

“I don’t like doing TV and I didn’t have an aspiration to do the show,” he told the Radio Times ahead of the new series, which begins next month.

“But my mother has always really wanted me to do it, because she had hoped we were related to someone royal.

“She’s now 82 and my sister took me to one side and said, ‘Mate, you have to do it. Forget about the TV side of it’.

Donaghadee born Bear Grylls - Who Do You Think You Are? will reveal his family history.

“You can be good at something and still struggle,” he added.

“I used to get annoyed about the fact that I found it difficult, but now I believe a sort of natural tension is quite good.

"People who love being on TV or on stage are a bit of a bore, I think. It should be difficult and awkward, and then people are engaged.

"And if doing TV is the price I have to pay for doing what I love, running wild in nature, I’ll do it. Struggle is interesting anyway. It’s where we build strength and resilience.”

He has previously revealed how he lived on rations-style food when he was growing up in Northern Ireland because his mother was a “terrible cook” and fed him ‘a stodgy boiled veg diet’.

“My mum was wonderful, but she was a terrible cook,” he said. “She made British food seem like post-World War Two rations. She would leave a pan of Brussels sprouts stewing for a whole afternoon.”

It was while angling with his father around north Down that the young Bear learned how to find a good meal.

“I used to go fishing with my dad a lot,” he recalled.

“With freshly caught trout, we’d put a knife straight down the spine, flip it over, go under the skin and then pan-fry it. Beautiful.”