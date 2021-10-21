NI can dine out on being home of Game of Thrones for years, says tourism chief

Richard Williams, CEO NI Screens, Áine Kearney, Tourism NI’s Director of Business Support and Events and Clair Balmer, Tourism Ireland at Inch Abbey for the launch of the publication

Drama: Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from Game of Thrones

Northern Ireland will continue to “reap the benefits” of being the real-life home of Game of Thrones for years to come, according to the head of Tourism NI.

John McGrillen said Northern Ireland had undergone an “extraordinary makeover” as an international screen tourism destination, thanks to the iconic HBO fantasy show.

Writing the foreword in a new publication that celebrates Northern Ireland’s links to the global phenomenon, Tourism NI’s CEO said that Game of Thrones helped to attract one in six out-of-state visitors in 2018, amounting to around 350,000 people and over £50m into the local economy that year alone.

“There is no doubt Northern Ireland has been on a remarkable journey with Game of Thrones,” he said.

“In less than a decade, we’ve undergone an extraordinary makeover as an international screen tourism destination.

“This epic journey will continue with the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge, the first permanent licensed Game of Thrones experience in the world.

“I am confident that being the real-life home of the most successful TV show in history will continue to reap benefits for years to come.”

The Making of a Screen Tourism Destination chronicles how Game of Thrones has helped to transform tourism in Northern Ireland and how the giant spirit of this land gave life to the make-believe continent of Westeros.

It also outlines how production of the show generated £251million for the local economy.

Tourism NI Director of Business Support and Events, Áine Kearney also described the impact of Game of Thrones on local tourism as ‘remarkable’.

She said: “For 10 years, HBO and Game of Thrones made Northern Ireland their home and we are very proud of that. Northern Ireland’s people, atmospheric heritage and stunning locations became part of the show’s soul.

“Today, visitors from around the world can travel across Northern Ireland’s beautiful and inspiring landscape and have the opportunity to see exactly why Northern Ireland was chosen as the breathtaking setting for Game of Thrones.”

Recognising the endless appetite for the series, Tourism NI has worked closely with HBO, Tourism Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen to engage with the fans.

Áine continued, “It is fantastic to see Northern Ireland Screen, the lead agency for our film and TV production sector, work so closely with the tourism agencies to continue to celebrate the amazing impact the show has had on the tourism sector in Northern Ireland.

“HBO also played an integral role in helping Northern Ireland capitalise on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become Game of Thrones Territory.”

Bespoke interpretive panels, a filming locations app as well as a collection of visitor guides showcasing the spectacular filming locations have been created. In addition, the 10 intricately crafted Doors of Thrones, the now famous Game of Thrones Tapestry and the six beautiful stained glass window installations, Glass of Thrones, were developed.

Áine said: “Northern Ireland's cultural and industrial heritage in stained glass production is world renowned and the stained-glass installations on The Glass of Thrones trail give tourists another unique way to explore the Game of Thrones story in Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in Northern Ireland’s rich artistic heritage.

“Everywhere you stand in Northern Ireland, you can hear history echo through castle walls or whisper through the glens and hills.

“So, when fans get to stand where iconic show characters stood, it brings Game of Thrones more alive than any TV screen ever could and we are excited to continue to share that as Northern Ireland takes its place as an outstanding screen tourism destination.”

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said the agency was proud to see Game of Thrones live on with the ‘amazing’ screen tourism legacy it has left behind.

“It’s now really exciting that Linen Mill Studios is soon to become open to the public as a Game of Thrones visitor experience,” he said.

“We’ll continue to work with Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland to celebrate the amazing impact the show has had and explore any new opportunities that may arise.”

To read The Making of a Screen Tourism Destination visit www.tourismni.com/gameofthrones