NI charity hero delighted with surprise One Show accolade

Jahswill thanked for his work for ethnic minority kids by ace Bowe

In action: Jahswill (centre) looks on as Gerry Armstrong (right) and Q Radio’s Ibe Sessay help launch Multi Ethnic Youth Fest

Honoured by BBC’s The One Show with a special thank-you involving former Irish rugby international Tommy Bowe, the founder of a Belfast charity to help ethnic minority children integrate on the sports pitch says he is “over the moon” that the recognition of his efforts keeps on coming.

Bowe turned up at the Ormeau base of Multi-Ethnic Sports and Culture Northern Ireland (MSCNI) on the pretence of training to be a referee, but after the session descended into chaos, admitted to founder Jahswill Emmanuel the real reason for his visit.

The stunt was part of The One Show’s One Big Thank-You feature.

“I had no idea what he was trying to do,” laughed Jahswill.

“I’m really delighted the work I try to do is being recognised, but in truth the best thank-you I can get is seeing the happy smiling faces on the kids when they’re on the sports field,” he said.

“That’s what this is all about. Encouraging them to make friendships, develop as young people and fully embrace everything that life can offer them.

“The only problem for me is that every time the work gets recognised this way the more work I have to do. More kids come!”

Our #OneBigThankYou goes to Jahswill from Belfast, who was subjected to a racially motivated attack and decided to make a stand.



He started a charity which encourages people from all backgrounds to get together and play sport.⚽��@TommyBowe helped us surprise him.#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/JF4b958Tvl — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 10, 2022

Jahswill’s story has been told and last year his efforts were rewarded when he was named as Charity Champion in the Spirit of Northern Ireland awards.

The rewards keep coming and the more that land in his lap, the more determined he becomes to keep it going and the Northern Ireland he’s working his magic in today is a far cry from the one he first arrived in back in 2004.

Originally from Nigerian, and now a dad of three, Jahswill said his time living in London before arriving in Belfast has been a struggle.

“My cousin lived here and he said I should come over as it was a really peaceful place,” he said.

“When I arrived, there were no African shops and we had to use an Asian shop. Now it is so diverse you have shops for everyone as there has been such a growth in diversity and multi-cultural communities here.

“Every year there are more cultures, more people from different backgrounds, and they all need a little help to make them feel at home. That’s where I have tried to help.” Jahswill set up MSCNI in 2016, four years after he was left seriously injured in a vicious racist attack while on duty as a security guard in Belfast. It left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“A guy came up to enter the premises and I told him that he couldn’t,” he said of the incident that changed his life.

“Next thing there was a big bang around my jaw. He punched me and broke my jaw and I had to get my mouth wired.

“He called me a ‘black b’ and told me to go back to my own country.

Too afraid to leave home and left struggling with anxiety and depression for years afterwards, he decided the only way to recover was to try and tackle the issue by helping to integrate Northern Ireland’s diverse community.

“It affected me really badly and I started withdrawing from people. I got a lot of counselling but it wasn’t working,” he said.

“I realised it was going to destroy me and the only way around it was to do something to help people but how do you help people when you are depressed.

“I’m naturally a jovial person and I like to see people smile and when they smile it encourages me a lot. I love to see the beauty of diversity and people living in harmony.

“We started the charity to bring people together through the medium of sport and we also organise cultural events.”

It’s been all hands to the pump for Jahswill since then.

The charity has grown and brought hundreds of kids together who have found a home in Belfast from all corners of the world.

“I’m always amazed at the thanks,” he said. “As a group we are now as diverse as the young people we try to bring together. But if I can do it, someone else can too.

“Seeing that the effort is really appreciated always gives you new reasons to keep it going and that’s what I’ll do,” he said.

“There are more people from diverse societies in Belfast than ever before so the work is getting harder, but seeing the smiles on faces is worth it.

“That’s my biggest joy. The help and support of so many people has made it all much easier.”