NI cinema continues recovery with strong 2022, but ‘more blockbusters needed’

Movie House Cinemas Director Michael McAdam said more blockbusters were needed to continue cinema's recovery in 2023

The cinema industry in Northern Ireland continued its post-pandemic recovery with a strong showing last year, but more blockbusters are needed to further develop the industry, a NI cinema director has said.

More than £26m was taken in at the box office in Northern Ireland in 2022, as Tom Cruise’s latest outing, Top Gun: Maverick, helped cinemas take off again after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning Belfast was the third most-watched movie in Northern Ireland last year.

Michael McAdam, managing director of Movie House Cinemas, said Top Gun: Maverick helped to boost audience numbers, but more films of that ilk are required to reach pre-Covid levels.

“It has been very difficult trying to get people back out again after Covid. The amount of product we are used to simply wasn’t there,” he said.

“Top Gun: Maverick was in the can, but films like that take a long time to make and require a lot of people. With the restrictions that were in place during Covid, it was almost impossible, so it will take a bit longer for us to get back to full speed.”

Sir Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical film 'Belfast' got 2022 off to a flying start

Total cinema admissions in NI soared to £26,348,866 in 2022, almost double the previous Covid-affected year’s figure of £14,756,465.

And it was the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick that proved to be the biggest blockbuster of 2022 in Northern Ireland, pushing Minions: The Rise Of Gru into second place.

But, in a list dominated by family blockbusters and superhero-themed flicks, it was Belfast which caught the eye in the movie chart here.

The critically acclaimed movie, which bagged Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards, proved a big commercial success across Northern Ireland, claiming third spot in the coveted NI movie charts.

“We had a really good start to the year with Ken Branagh’s Belfast. That got some people out to the cinema who hadn’t been out since Titanic 25 years ago,” said Mr McAdam.

“When you get a film like that, people go to see it, and then they bring their mummy to see it. Then they bring their sister to see it. And some people end up watching it three or four times.

“That’s wonderful for us, but films like that are few and far between. There is nothing wrong with the cinema that a good film won’t fix, and when you get the films, people come out.”

Top Gun: Maverick was Northern Ireland's best-performing film in 2022

Meanwhile, industry experts have predicted this year will be even more lucrative for cinema chains, whilst movie theatre admissions are tipped to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

Eoin Wrixon, CEO of cinema advertising company Pearl & Dean Ireland, said: “We saw a strong finish to a year that saw audiences rediscover the joy of their local cinema.

“We are looking at a fantastic film slate and are optimistic for the year ahead, as advertising spends look to grow further in 2023.”