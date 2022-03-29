NI cook Niall McLean says ‘dream come true’ to appear on MasterChef

Niall realises dream he’s held since 2010

A Northern Ireland man has said it is a “dream come true” to appear on MasterChef — more than 10 years after applying for the hit cookery show.

Niall McLean (57) revealed how his interest in food and cooking began after sampling his first curry — and credits his brother with teaching him all he knows.

In an unusual turn of events, his first attempt to bring his culinary prowess onto the airwaves in 2010 was cancelled due to an Icelandic volcano which erupted and sent clouds of ash into the atmosphere, grounding flights everywhere. That meant missing an audition for the show.

After a conversation with former NI MasterChef contestant Kerry Kane, he felt ready to take to the kitchen — and viewers can follow his fortunes in this evening’s episode.

“I thought if not now, when? You have to go for opportunities and make the most of them,” he said.

The retired primary school head teacher is originally from Belfast but now lives with his wife in Londonderry, where he said they moved about a year ago to be closer to their three children and three grandchildren.

Niall said he has had an interest in cooking from a young age, when his mum would teach him special family recipes for a variety of dishes.

But it was his older brother Colin who opened his eyes to a more worldly flavour palette.

“I remember he took me to my first Indian restaurant and got me my first curry and I suppose from then I started being a bit more open-minded with trying new things,” he said.

“We are both very close and love to cook — I suppose you could say there is a bit of a rivalry between us — but I wouldn’t know about half of it if it wasn’t for him.”

Niall revealed his culinary passions are fine dining and seafood, with his favourite eateries including Michael Deane’s Eipic restaurant in Belfast and Artis in Derry. Both restaurants have links with the Great British Menu, with chefs Alex Greene and Phelim O’Hagan regulars on the show.

Niall revealed he was in contact with Phelim before appearing on MasterChef, who recently opened Artis in Derry’s Craft Village, and gave him some helpful hints and tips for taking part.

“I’m so blessed I live beside the sea here in Derry,” he said.

“There is a great stockist Prime Fisheries here I go to most weeks to get my fish and shellfish and it is a real dream of mine to open up a seafood restaurant here.

“I am also planning to start up a special fine dining experience, so watch this space!” he added.

Episode 4 featuring Niall airs tonight on BBC One. You can follow Niall’s foodie journey on Instagram at @niallmclean2021