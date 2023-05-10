NI dairy farmer to be star of new M&S TV advert

From left, Steve Thompson, Kingsley Jordan, Francis Hilton and Matthew Workman were named as this year's M&S Select Farm Award Winners at the Balmoral Show

Northern Ireland dairy farmer David Irwin is to star in M&S’ new Farm to Foodhall campaign fronted by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, the retailer said today at the Balmoral Show.

Filming for M&S’ new TV campaign showcasing its provenance stories from across the UK is set to take place with the Dervock, Co Antrim farmer over the next few months. The campaign will also run instore, online and across social media.

M&S, which is marking its 20th year as platinum sponsor of the show, said the Farm to Foodhall campaign generates a higher return on investment than its Christmas marketing activity.

The retail group hosted its annual Select Farm Awards, live chef demonstrations and sampling in its retail shop at the show. It also sponsored the Aberdeen Angus, Beef Interbreed Championships and Beef Young Handler classes.

Select Farm Award winners included Coleraine farmer Matthew Workman who picked up the Welfare Excellence accolade, and Kingsley Jordan of Waringstown recognised with the Low Impact Farming Award.

Dungannon-based farmer Steven Thompson scooped the Farming Innovation Award, and Unsung Hero went to Francis Hilton of Ballymena.

M&S now has an all-Ireland sourcing team looking for suppliers, said agriculture manager Peter Kennedy, and “that area will only grow hugely over the next year”.

End-of-year results will be published in two weeks, said Mr Kennedy, but it had been a good year for M&S despite high inflation and tough retail trading.

“It is a challenge,” he said. “As a retailer, we need to be mindful of where our prices sit.”

But, alongside maintaining availability and refocusing on events as a driver of food and drink sales, M&S is pushing ahead with progress on animal welfare and sustainability.

Much nervousness surrounded the launch of its high-welfare, premium Oakham Gold brand, representing an eight-figure investment by M&S, during the cost-of-living crisis. But it has been a huge success, said Mr Kennedy.

Working towards net zero by 2040 is a big focus for the business, with beef and dairy representing more than half of its emissions.

M&S is working on roadmaps with its individual suppliers to mitigate methane emissions, with targets set for 2025, 2030 and 2035. “We’re very much trying to face into it,” said Mr Kennedy.

High standards of animal health and welfare in his 220-head, Holstein Friesian dairy herd and a strong commitment to the M&S Select Farm Standards saw Mr Workman awarded Welfare Excellence.

Mr Jordan, recipient of the Low Impact Farming Award, heats his chicken barns by wood-pellet fuelled biomass boilers and uses LED lighting and solar panels, while also protecting waterways.

The Farming Innovation Award recognised Mr Thompson for using technology to streamline his 160-head calf rearing unit and wagyu beef finishing enterprise and improve forward planning for M&S supplier ABP Linden Foods.

Mr Hilton, meanwhile, was named Unsung Hero for his support of friend Alistair and his family after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The two had started a poultry enterprise together in 2017 and Mr Hilton helped Alistair’s family sell off some of his assets as well as renting a unit and introducing new hens to support their farm.