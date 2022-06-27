NI dating show Beauty Queen and Single seeks contestants for upcoming series

A popular TV dating show is seeking “charismatic” contestants who are looking for love in Northern Ireland.

In order to feature in the next season of Beauty Queen and Single you will need to be free in August and early September.

A casting call by Stellify Media - the production company behind the hit BBC NI show that turns the traditional dating concept on its head – outlines the criterion.

“We are on the lookout for amazing charismatic singles living in Northern Ireland to take part,” it reads.

“If you are over 18, living in Northern Ireland, single, and have good availability for filming in August and early September, we’d love to hear from you.”

All you have to do to be in with a chance is reply with details including name, age, contact information and a few lines about yourself.

To be successful you must respond by the closing date which is next Friday, July 8.

The show previously featured former Miss Great Britain Gemma Garret, ex-Miss Ireland Rebecca Maguire and Karen Montague, former Miss Derry and Big Brother star Ashleigh Coyle, and ex-Miss Belfast and Big Brother star Orlaith McAllister.

It is built around the premise of bare-faced beauty queens who “strip off the make-up, shake off the stilettos and go au naturel to see if beauty is just skin deep when it comes to finding the perfect partner".