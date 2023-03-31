NI-filmed Dungeons & Dragons a £43m treasure chest for the local economy

Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves has made around £43m for the local economy, according to Northern Ireland Screen.

More than 500 locals worked behind the scenes of the £120m budget movie, released in cinemas globally today.

It was filmed on location across Northern Ireland and in Belfast’s Titanic Studios between May and August 2021.

While the crew faced challenges related to the pandemic, they also filmed in the Clandeboye Estate, Tollymore Forest, Ballintoy Beach, Carrickfergus Castle, Glenarm Castle, Fairhead and Dunseverick Castle.

The film stars a raft of Hollywood A-listers, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

Its UK premiere took place at Cineworld Leicester Square in London last week.

The production is the latest adaptation of the game of the same name, which was created by E Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974, and features heavily in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

A synopsis for the movie reads: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

“Filmed on location across Northern Ireland and at Titanic Studios in Belfast, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary role-playing game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

Naomi Liston led a team of 19 people in scouting the best locations for filming.

“It was a pleasure and a privilege to showcase so much of what Northern Ireland has to offer,” she said.

“Our reputation as a filming destination of choice is built on period and medieval shoots, but as this film was shot in summer, it was so nice to show off our lush green forests, our rolling hills and flowering fields.

“We shot on location right across Northern Ireland, and the beauty of our natural landscape, coupled with the unique architecture, created the perfect backdrop [that] I’m sure will inspire many people to visit.”

Northern Ireland Screen worked with Paramount Pictures to provide training opportunities for nine locals.

Oscar Prescott, a sound trainee, was mentored by Emmy Award-winning Ronan Hill during the production.

“Before I joined the scheme I’d never set foot on set,” he said.

“After being introduced to my mentor, I worked alongside him on a number of productions, Dungeons & Dragons being the largest. Ensuring quality sound in Tollymore Forest or Ballintoy Harbour was not without challenge, but it was an incredible experience.

“I’m left with a real sense of pride, when I watch the trailers, to know that I played a role in this global production.

“It’s opened up career opportunities for me locally, nationally and internationally.”