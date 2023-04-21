NI interior designer survives first week on new Channel 4 show

Claire Noble (31) competing for one the biggest prizes on television in brand new Channel 4 show 'The Big Interiors Battle'.

A Co Down woman has made it through to the next week in a new interior design competition on Channel 4.

The Big Interiors Battle sees eight talented contestants compete for the chance to walk away as the owner of a two bedroom apartment in Sheffield.

Claire Noble who grew up in Banbridge is competing in the programme which involves designers decorating a blank flat based on their own taste in the hope of not getting ‘locked out.’

The mural artist, who was adopted from Sri Lanka, uses her large scale art designs to stand out from the crowd which reflects how she sometimes felt growing.

In the debut episode, Claire wowed the judges with her treehouse themed room complete with adult bunk bed and bathtub, calling the space “impressive”.

"Art and Design has always felt natural to her,” a spokesperson for the show hosted by AJ Odudu said prior to the episode’s airing.

“She studied textile design at university and the penny dropped when she realised all her designs were interior based rather than fashion.

"Her grandfather was a successful visual merchandiser/interior designer in Armagh and Belfast.

“She has worked as a painter and decorator as well as now being a large-scale mural artist."

The designer graduated university with a degree in textile innovation and design and has experience working as an assistant at an established business and working with her own clients.

Architect and entrepreneur Dara Huang judges the contestants with the property up for grabs based in social impact developer Capital&Centric’s high-end Eyewitness Works development in the heart of Sheffield.

The winner will have to impress the American judge who founded the architecture and design firm Design Haus Liberty in London a decade ago.

The entrepreneur works with clients across the globe ranging from billionaires to the world’s most famous brands.

After each task, hopefuls will return to their apartments and use an electronic key-card to learn their fate.

If the light on their door goes green, they will remain in the running for another week.

However, one contestant will be disappointed to see the light turn red indicating they have been locked out of the competition for good.

Presenter AJ Odudu is best known for her stint co-hosting reality show spin-off Big Brother's Bit on the Side on Channel 5.

A spokesperson for the show said: “At a time when home ownership has never felt more out of reach, The Big Interiors Battle boasts one of the most coveted prizes on television as the winner of the competition will then become the owner of their very own two-bedroom apartment within this historic development in South Yorkshire.”

The brand new competition series airs at 8pm on Friday evenings and will run for the next eight weeks.