NI midwife and husband to donate part of Ant and Dec Limitless Win prize to charity

Pictured: Will and Kathryn. From Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios

A Northern Irish midwife and her fellow NHS worker husband who won £500,000 on Ant and Dec's Limitless Win show have revealed they are going to donate part of the money to charity.

The couple won the life-changing prize on the ITV show’s first episode on Saturday night.

Kathryn and her husband Will, an intensive care doctor, gambled on losing the £100,000 they had earned on the show to answer their last question.

The pair correctly answered the question 'July 2022 will mark how many years since Jeff Bezos founded Amazon?' with just one lifeline remaining.

They gave the right answer – 28 – which Will said he knew because his sister was born in 1994, the same year that wife Kathryn was born.

On the show, the couple told presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that the money would mean they could buy a home instead of renting.

On ITV’s Lorraine Show on Tuesday, they also revealed at least £50,000 will go to charity.

“We've always given 10% of our salary to charity so this isn't going to be any different,” said Will.

"We're going to give away at least £50,000 pounds to charities close to our heart like mental health charities and leukemia research charities. After that we'll take our family on holiday, buy that camper van we've always wanted and then buy a house as well."

Kathryn described the experience on the show as "just unbelievable".

"We've never been in a studio with all the lights and Ant and Dec and things so the whole thing was just so surreal,” she added.

The new quiz show, which is being hailed as one of ITV's big Saturday night offerings, sees couples having to consider questions where all the answers are numbers – with the promise of an unlimited prize fund.

At the beginning of their appearance on the show, Kathryn and Will won sustained applause when Ant and Dec thanked them for their tireless work in the NHS during the Covid crisis.

Ahead of the first episode, Ant and Declan joked their new gameshow could bankrupt ITV.

In what ITV say is 'the biggest prize ever conceived' up for grabs, the five-part series features an endless money ladder, with only a correct answer banking the cash.