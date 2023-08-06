NI Office minister gives Strictly backing to news anchor who called him a ‘c**t’

C4 man was taken off air for a week after swearing at Steve Baker following an interview

Krishnan Guru-Murthy outside Wogan House in London, after he was announced by Claudia Winkleman as the fourth confirmed celebrity to appear on this year's Strictly Come Dancing

A Channel 4 news anchor who referred to a NIO minister as a “c***” has been backed by the same MP for his bid to win Strictly Come Dancing.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (53) has been announced as the fourth celebrity to join the 2023 Strictly line-up.

The presenter has fronted worldwide events including the Omagh bombing of 1998, 9/11 and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

But he was taken off air for a week in October last year after he swore at Steve Baker following an interview.

During an off-air moment after his exchange with Mr Baker, Guru-Murthy was heard to say “what a c***”.

He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

“While it was not broadcast, that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”

In an interview at the time with Times Radio, Brexiteer Baker said that sacking Guru-Murthy would be a “service to the public” if he was found to be in breach of his code of conduct.

He also referred to him as “a journalist I don’t have a great deal of regard for”.

But the apology led to a change of heart, and Mr Baker later replied to Guru-Murthy’s tweet, accepting the apology and saying he “appreciated” the gesture.

After it was announced by Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio 2 that Mr Guru-Murthy will star in the 21st series of the BBC One show, Mr Baker said he will happily support the Channel 4 anchor.

On Saturday, he told The Telegraph: “Godspeed, Krishnan — you’ll get my vote!”

Guru-Murthy said he chose to do the show “for the fun. I love my job. It’s very, very privileged, I go to amazing places. I talk to amazing people, but it’s incredibly serious”.

He said: “I told my wife first obviously and I sort of said: ‘What do you think? Do you think I should do it?’ And she was like: ‘Yes definitely do it’. Which is funny because we’ve talked about it in the past and we were all like ‘no, never’, but something changed this year.

“I think we all just kind of thought, now’s the time. Just do it. And I have an 18-year-old daughter who thought it was a brilliant idea and I have a 16-year-old son, who I’m really, really sorry I just have to apologise to him, but yeah, he’s appalled.”

Broadcaster Angela Rippon, actress Amanda Abbington and Bad Education star Layton Williams were the first celebrities to be announced for the new series.

Yesterday comedian Eddie Kadi was the fifth celebrity contestant to be confirmed.

He said: "I'm so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 team."

Guru-Murthy’s TV career began at the age of 18 when he presented youth TV for the BBC.

The journalist fronts the Channel 4 News podcast Ways To Change The World and has interviewed celebrities that include musician Nick Cave and record producer Rick Rubin.

He has also reported for the foreign affairs series Unreported World, about the lives of people who live in some of the fastest-changing areas of the planet.