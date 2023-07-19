NI schoolgirl says ‘there’s more to come’ after final appearance on The Voice Kids

Niamh Noade and Emma Willis on The Voice Kids (Pic: ITV Plc)

A Co Armagh harpist and singer who narrowly missed out on winning reality talent competition The Voice Kids over the weekend has promised fans there’s plenty more to come.

Although schoolgirl Niamh Noade, from Newry, reached the grand final on Saturday night, she unfortunately lost out to twin sisters Andrea and Shanice Nyandoro.

ITV viewers watched Niamh, whose blind audition has garnered 15m clicks and counting, represent Irish judge Ronan Keating with her rendition of People Help The People.

Earlier in the series, Niamh had battled it out against Danny Bretherton, Jarlaith Mervyn — who is also from Northern Ireland — and Yazmin Asim to represent Boyzone star Ronan in this year’s The Voice Kids final.

“I was so excited when Ronan picked me to go through to the final,” Niamh said.

The 14-year-old stunned the audience with her take on the popular song by English singer-songwriter Birdy.

“I really wanted to be able to sing my version of People Help the People,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic song with a powerful message and full of emotion.”

Despite losing the overall vote, Niamh received incredible comments from each of the four judges.

London-born singer-songwriter Pixie Lott branded Niamh’s performance “captivating” and “perfect”, while rapper Will.i.am said it was “beautiful”.

Danny Jones of McFly fame was also impressed by Niamh’s emotive performance.

“You have this way of showing emotion,” he said.

“You had us all gripped. I thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Niamh was pleased she impressed mentor Ronan, who praised her ability to play the harp so well at such a young age.

“I’m blown away,” he said.

“Let’s remember that Niamh is 14 and she can stand there and perform like that.

“Vocally, it was incredible, and your harp playing was incredible.”

Niamh said she is thankful she made it to the final of The Voice Kids even though she didn’t win.

“Having the opportunity to perform in front of the coaches and the live audience was a dream come true,” she said.

“The whole experience of The Voice Kids has been amazing — from meeting all the other contestants to receiving amazing vocal coaching and, of course, being mentored by Ronan Keating.”

Niamh is also proud of how many people particularly enjoyed her blind audition.

“Another great experience has been how my blind audition, performing The Winner Takes It All, has gone viral, with over 15m views; the comments from all over the world have been amazing,” she said.

Despite not winning the singing competition, Niamh has big ambitions the future, aiming to release a charity Christmas song for Children in Need at the end of the year.

She also hopes she will continue to grow as a singer and harpist and that her new fans will continue to support her.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support and I hope that you hear lots more from me in the future,” Niamh said.