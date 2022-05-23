NI student at University of York writes dissertation on Derry Girls

A Northern Irish university student who wrote her dissertation on Derry Girls has said she’s still a huge fan of the hit TV show, despite having to watch it many times for her research.

Reiltin Doherty, a third year student at the University of York, used the Channel 4 sitcom as the inspiration for her dissertation, which she recently handed in.

The 21 year-old, who comes from the Waterside in Derry, is studying for a BA in English and Related Literature and her dissertation was entitled “Being a Derry Girl, it’s a state of mind: Humour, Teens and the Troubles in Derry Girls”.

The 8,000 word essay, divided into three chapters, explores how Derry Girls compares the troubles of being a teen to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Reiltin said the idea for the dissertation started out as a joke.

“When I was in first year at university, my dad joked that being a Derry Girl, I should write my dissertation on Derry Girls,” she said.

"By the time I got round to doing it, I started to think that maybe it was a good idea.

"My supervisor was really enthusiastic about it; he does a lot of work in Irish comedy and was pretty much the perfect person to guide me in writing it.

"I based it around the character Michelle Mallon’s quote ‘Being a Derry Girl is a state of mind’ because it encapsulates the humour and sense of identity and yes, I had to watch each episode over and over again.

"People asked me if I was sick of the show after that, but I’m not at all. I’m still a huge fan.”

Reiltin finished writing her paper before the last episode aired, so it focuses on series one and two and not the third and final one.

The first chapter evaluates how the comedy of Derry Girls differs to the dark, gritty stories associated with Northern Ireland and how the show shed a humorous light on the Troubles.

The second chapter explores normal life in Northern Ireland, away from the Troubles while the final section looks at the show’s more poignant, emotional moments and how it reminds audiences that we can never go back.

“A lot of the media from Northern Ireland has been very dark and shows the violence of the Troubles really vividly. Derry Girls doesn’t,” she said.

“It’s one of the few programmes that shows the lives of ordinary people and it also shows how the Troubles, as traumatic as they were, can be funny.”

The York-based student singled out the series two finale featuring Bill Clinton’s historical visit to Northern Ireland, as her stand-out episode.

"Lyra McKee was shot dead shortly after that episode aired in 2019,” said Reiltin.

"Bill Clinton’s words about hoping for a peaceful Derry over 20 years ago were so relevant to me in 2019, when they shouldn’t have been.

"And they are sad when you consider lives are still in danger.”