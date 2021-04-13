Nicola Coughlan excited as Netflix confirms new seasons of Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan has expressed her excitement at the news that Netflix original series Bridgerton is to be renewed for seasons three and four.

The Derry Girls actress, who has won over millions of fans playing Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, took to Twitter to share the news of the period drama’s extension.

Season two of the show, based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels set in Regency London, is currently in production.

Coughlan posted a ‘So exciting’ GIF of her character Penelope, along with the words: “Bridgerton has just been renewed for seasons three AND four. Thas jus a lil bit iconic @netflix" - to which the Netflix UK and Ireland account replied: “No. You are.”

The Irish actress then posted a second tweet, saying: “Polin Stans, this is our moment," referring to the nickname fans have given to the characters Penelope Featherington and love interest Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

The announcement of two more series was announced in accordance with Bridgerton tradition. In a statement, the fictional Lady Whistledown said: “Esteemed members of the Ton. It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four.

“This author shall have to add more ink.”

Fans of the sexy series were delighted with the news, with one tweeting: “Reasons to be alive for the next five years.. see Polin being endgame,” while another wrote: “Polin season is coming," referring to the romantic storyline involving Coughlan’s storyline.

Bridgerton, produced by Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, is the biggest series in Netflix history, with 82 million households watching the show in its first month of release.

With series two still shooting, it is not known when filming will get under way on the next one, or how it will impact the filming of series three of Derry Girls, due to take place later this year.

Bela Bajaria, the vice president of Netflix, said: "Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members.

"They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show."