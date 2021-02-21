Nicola Coughlan offers update on third series of Derry Girls

The Channel 4 series has been delayed because of coronavirus.

Nicola Coughlan has confirmed the third series of Derry Girls will film this year and will be “worth the wait”.

The actress, who most recently starred as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix smash hit Bridgerton, plays Claire in the popular comedy.

She wrote on Twitter: “Can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait.”

She added: “Covid has pushed back filming several times which has been so shite, but honestly the storylines in this series are the best we’ve ever done, so I can’t tell you how worth it the wait will have been.”

The second series of the Channel 4 show was filmed in 2018.

Coughlan has previously discussed the bond she shares with the rest of the cast, which includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn, telling Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast: “We’re close and we share that bond with one another.

“Our lives all changed so drastically so quickly, and there’s no-one that can relate to that in the same way. So, we’re lucky to have one another.

“I think no matter what other jobs I get to do, there’s never gonna be anything like that. That’s just gonna be a special thing.

“I don’t ever want there to be another Derry Girls. I want to go and do lots of different things, but I think it will always hold such a special place for me because it was the type of show I always wanted to be in.”