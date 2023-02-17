Nicola Coughlan recalls shunning ‘shirtless’ Ryan Gosling on Barbie set: ‘I know my limits’

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in the forthcoming live-action movie 'Barbie'

Nicola Coughlan has hilariously recalled the moment she was left too stunned to meet a “shirtless” Ryan Gosling on the set of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

The Derry Girls star is one of many famous faces making an appearance in the highly-anticipated flick that sees Margot Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as Ken.

Coughlan, who couldn’t hide her excitement discussing the project, proved she was of all us when given the opportunity to meet the Canadian actor in real life.

The Irish actress told The Standard: “I was on set one day and Ryan Gosling was there. I had met Margot [Robbie], met Greta [Gerwig] but Ryan was there with no top on.

“They asked if I wanted to meet him, and I was like, ‘I can’t. I’m a human. I know my limits. I can’t meet a shirtless Ryan Gosling, I can’t do it.’”

Despite insisting she has the “tiniest” part in the film, out this summer, the Netflix star teased that it will be “one of the best movies ever made”.

She shared: “I am so excited for Barbie. I could only do the tiniest bit. I’m in it for 20 seconds, if even that.

“When Greta asked if I wanted to do it, I was like, ‘if she wants me to clean the floors in the studio I’ll do it’.

“I think that movie is going to be one of the best movies ever made. I’m not just saying it, it’s so brilliantly clever, so camp, insane and it’s got so much heart.

“Greta is a genius so to be in it for two seconds, I couldn’t be more excited.”

Aside from the hysteria surrounding Barbie, Coughlan is “deep into” filming season three of Bridgerton where she is reprising her role as Penelope Featherington.

The upcoming series will focus on her character “finding a husband” as well as how the secret of Lady Whistledown affects Penelope’s personal life, including her budding romance with Colin Bridgerton.

Speaking about the show’s success, she shared: “It’s been one of the best experiences of my life.

“I’m really sad thinking of it being over but also happy I can finally sleep.”

Coughlan spoke to The Standard as she was named one of Newport Beach Film Festival’s Breakout UK and Ireland Honourees, alongside Lydia West, Aimee Lou Wood, Michael Ward and Dafne Keen.

The event held at The Londoner Hotel on Thursday kicked off Bafta weekend and also marked the first in-person ceremony to be hosted by the festival in the capital since the pandemic.