Nicole Kidman’s Viking revenge thriller shot in Northern Ireland set to hit cinemas next year

Viking revenge epic The Northman, filmed in Northern Ireland last year, is to be released in cinemas on April 8, 2022, by Focus Features.

The movie, directed by Robert Eggers and starring Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe, will be premiered internationally by Universal Pictures on the same day.

The historical thriller, which also features Anya Taylor-Joy and Bjork, explores the depths to which a Viking prince will go to seek justice for the murder of his father.

Eggers’ third feature as director wrapped shooting in December 2020. Production was scheduled to begin in the spring of last year in Northern Ireland but was suspended for a period of time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It eventually got underway in August.

Speaking to Variety magazine, Nicole Kidman admitted she had been nervous about travelling to Northern Ireland for the shoot, because of Covid-19. But she said all the necessary precautions were put in place and she felt safe during filming.

“When I went to Belfast [for The Northman], I was pretty scared,” Kidman said.

“People were saying, ‘Oh my God, if you go, you’re going to get Covid.’ So I was really frightened, but at the same time, I had this sense of duty and I had this sense of ‘this is what I do’.

“I’m a creative being who shows up and I put on as much protection as I could and so I did the production and we were all safe and I went, ‘Okay, let’s go.’”

The Northman is Eggers’ follow up to 2019’s The Lighthouse, which starred Dafoe and Robert Pattinson and was nominated for an Oscar award for best cinematography. The Northman also reunited Eggers and Taylor-Joy, who starred in his directorial debut, The Witch.

Eggers co-wrote the screenplay for The Northman with Icelandic poet Sjon. It was filmed in a number of locations in Northern Ireland, including the Antrim Hills near Larne and Torr Head at Ballycastle. Cast and crew then moved to Malin on the Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal before completing at the end of last year.