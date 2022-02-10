Nightride: Thriller filmed in Belfast snapped up by Netflix

Drama: Star Moe Dunford with Joana Ribeiro in Nightride, which was filmed in Belfast

An upcoming thriller which was filmed and set in the streets of Belfast is coming to Netflix next month.

Directed by Bafta nominated Stephen Fingleton, Nightride is set in the Northern Irish city and features Moe Dunford in the starring role as Budge, a man trying to deal with a dangerous loan shark played by Stephen Rea.

Selected for the Toronto International Film Festival and due to be screened at the Dublin International Film Festival Gala, the movie was shot in the streets of Belfast during the quiet evening hours of lockdown.

Filled with action, Nightride is also billed as a dark humoured movie, with a pumping soundtrack by Belfast DJ and music producer Phil Kieran.

Speaking about the filming process, Northern Ireland born director Fingleton said: “We rehearsed as a crew for one week for 11 hours a day.

“We went through the film in chronological order, breaking the script down into scenes, then practicing the bridge between scenes, then rehearsing chunks of the film.

“We did a dress rehearsal, took a day off, then we shot the film in six takes over six nights. The shoot was fast.

“The streets were empty because of lockdown. We would gather on set around 9pm, turnover by 10.30pm, and wrap just after midnight.

“We managed to get permission to shoot in the New Lodge estate, where there was continual unrest between local youths and police.

“Over time, the youths realised when we were shooting and began to target our cast and crew. In the opening minutes, you can see Moe duck as a bottle is thrown at him and clatters a few feet away.”

Directed by Bafta nominated Stephen Fingleton and written by Ben Conway, Nightride stars: Moe Dunford (Budge), Joana Ribeiro (Sofia), Gerard Jordan (Troy), Ciaran Flynn (Scholar) Stephen Rea (Joe), Andrew Simpson (Felix), John Travers (Lefty), Paul Kennedy (Graham), Ellie O’Hanlon (Cuz) and Desmond Eastwoty (Magic Shop) Aaron McCusker (Ringo) and Stephen Fingleton (Beaker).

Nightride will be released on Netflix in the UK and Ireland from March 4, 2022.