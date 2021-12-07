‘Nika would’ve been delighted for you’ – former boxer Barry McGuigan tells award-winning Newry film-maker Cathy Brady

Barry McGuigan and his daughter Nika, who died of cancer in 2019.

Barry McGuigan has said his daughter Nika would have been ‘delighted’ for Newry film-maker Cathy Brady following her latest accolade for the film Wildfire.

Brady was named best debut screenwriter at the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday night for the Northern Irish movie, which starred Nika McGuigan and Nora-Jane Noone.

Read more Newry film-maker Cathy Brady dedicates best debut screenwriter award to the late Nika McGuigan

Nika, (33), died of cancer in 2019 and her performance in Wildfire was to be her last.

Brady, who attended the awards ceremony in London along with Noone, dedicated the award to Nika actress and told how she celebrated the win with a ‘full heart’ in tribute to the late Wildfire star.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday, former boxing champ McGuigan praised Brady’s talent and wished her success with her future projects.

He wrote: “Many congratulations @Cathy_Brady you are a super talent, continued success in the future.

“Nika would’ve been delighted for you.”

He ended the tweet with two emojis of a broken heart and hands joined in prayer.

Responding to McGuigan's post, Brady said: "Thank you Barry. Nika is always in my heart'.

Dedicating her award to Nika on Sunday, Brady said both she and Noone had allowed themselves to celebrate with "sheer joy” in memory of the actress who “lived fiercely in the moment”.

She said: “I spoke from the heart, dedicating the award to Nika. It was important to take a moment to honour her and to go, ‘Wow. Look at this journey we’ve all been on.’

“There was something about Sunday night’s event. We’ve been on such a journey with many ups and downs, but it felt like a proper celebration of her life. We wanted to celebrate Nika and allow ourselves the space to do that.”

Set along the Northern Irish border, Wildfire, which was five years in the making, tells the story of two sisters dealing with grief over their mother’s death years previously. When one sister, who has been missing, returns home, their intense bond is reignited as they unearth their mother’s past and uncover secrets that threaten to overwhelm them.

Nika was posthumously awarded an IFTA award for Best Actress in a Lead Role for her performance in the film which also examined the legacy of The Troubles on people living in Northern Ireland following the Good Friday Agreement.