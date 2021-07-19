NI’s best driving routes star in ITV’s The Car Years

Presenter Vicki Butler-Henderson, during filming for The Car Years, near the Mourne Mountains.

Presenter Alex Riley, during filming for The Car Years, at the Spelga Dam.

Presenters Vicki Butler-Henderson and Alex Riley, during filming for The Car Years, at the Ulster Transport Museum in Cultra.

Northern Ireland’s stunning scenery has played the backdrop to ITV’s The Car Years.

The eight-part series focuses on eight specific years with show hosts Vicki Butler-Henderson and Alex Riley choosing a car they think is the best for that year.

The classic cars have been put through their paces on some of the most picturesque driving routes in Northern Ireland – including the Causeway Coastal Route and the roads of the Mourne Mountains.

They will also see Vicki and Alex visit the Ulster Transport Museum in Cultra.

The show has been supported by Tourism Ireland and helps form part of its key activity in promoting the region across the UK and Ireland and around the world.

Northern Ireland has become a tourism destination hotspot with holidaymakers options limited by travel restrictions.

Julie Wakley of Tourism Ireland said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of The Car Years.

"With over 1.5million people across GB set to watch each episode, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland – highlighting our picturesque driving routes and spectacular scenery.

"It will help ensure that Northern Ireland stays front-of-mind with prospective visitors and remind viewers across GB that Northern Ireland is a great choice for a driving holiday.”

The series continues on ITV4 on Monday at 8pm.