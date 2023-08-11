NI’s QUB society dedicated to South Korea’s K-Pop icons: ‘To me BTS are literal powerhouses’

Caoimhan Ferris looks at the musical impact of BTS and the growth of K-Pop worldwide

An image from BTS’s Yet to Come in Cinemas concert shown in Cineworld

A seven-piece band that changed the global music industry have been making waves in Northern Ireland… though many not have heard of them.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan from South Korea are arguably the most famous boy group in the world, with approximately 200 million followers across its social media channels, over 20 billion views on YouTube and billions of streams worldwide on Spotify.

BTS fans, or the ARMY as they’re better known, are one of the most incredibly supportive fandoms that exist within modern music.

From hosting a special concert for millions around the world to its Yet to Come in Cinemas event — and a full concert viewing of their final live performance together before their enlistment into military service —to offering their fans the chance to connect on a deeper level with each other through their dance challenges and special social events, BTS’s worldwide impact can be felt here in Northern Ireland.

The K-Pop genre is a truly unique genre of music of which there is no other like it in the world. K-Pop uses a variety of genres such as traditional Pop, Rap, Hip-Hop, House etc.

Andrei Givero

This allows their groups to have a larger appeal worldwide and more interesting to a wider range of audiences. K-Pop dates as far back as the 1880s where Korean lyrics were used instead of English in western songs.

Queen’s University student Alex Valladolid describes BTS as a “comforting hug” and says its music has become “a source of serotonin”.

“There are many things that BTS have gotten me through,” she continues, “both positive and negative.

“The one thing I would say stuck out to me is overcoming loneliness and fear. To fans and people like me they’re much like a safe space, somewhere to escape reality.

“K-Pop in general I feel can be hard to describe. It’s an all aspect industry where idols are expected to be visually attractive, dance with no end, maintain stable vocals, connect with their fans daily whilst consistently release music and do music shows and tours. To me BTS and any K-Pop group are literal powerhouses.”

She references BTS’s song, Sea, as helping her during difficulties.

“It’s filled with emotion and depth that I hadn’t heard in a while, especially [the lyric] ‘where there is hope, there is always hardship’.”

The group’s ability to convey raw emotion into beautifully crafted lyrics demonstrates why they are so popular, especially with those who struggle to find ways to convey their emotions effectively.

“It’s so different from our own western music,” Alex says. “Everything makes it so visually pleasing to the eye and it’s like watching a movie.”

She explains that the relationship artists cultivate with their fans is one that makes the genre stand out. “They go on Weverse lives [a livestreaming site widely used by K-Pop artists], their photo and video teasers, TikTok dance challenges and collabs they do with other idols — it’s like the fans are fully immersed into what the idols are doing, and it feels like a family.”

In January 2019, an official K-Pop society was set up at Queen’s by Jasmine Lau, Nikola Fök and Cara Power, providing a platform for the growing interest in the K-Pop industry in Northern Ireland to thrive.

This year they’ve given endless events such as K-pop club nights that are widely known throughout Queen’s University, to which they also brought the internationally famous K-Events club night to Belfast.

Alex Valladolid

“It definitely gave me a sense of belonging and also a platform for me to showcase my dancing and a community of dancers to learn from,” says society member Andrei Givero.

“The events are very welcoming and friendly, allowing K-Pop fans to easily connect and make friends with others. I feel the impact is tremendously positive, the community is growing ever so fast and is flourishing through its numerous social events and dance opportunities.”

The true significance of this level of community cannot be diminished with the society being recently invited to perform at BTS’s Yet to Come in Cinemas concert showing in Belfast at Cineworld cinemas.

Their performance showed the love and passion for dance and the music that the BTS ARMY around the world have towards their artist.

“I feel BTS has helped me in the sense of gaining inspiration to become great myself,” explains Andrei.

“Language aside, the meaning of the lyrics when translated have deep meaning and convey a story of substance.

Which I feel in modern western music has lost its touch of substance within the lyrics.”

He also expresses the message of BTS of inspiring people from all ages, genders and backgrounds that they can all be who they want to be and do it without apologising for who they truly are.

The group’s 10th anniversary is one that thousands of people across Northern Ireland will not forget and if this is your first ever time reading about them, many people based here would easily recommend them.