Normal People pair reunited at socially distanced event

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones measure out one metre of safe social distance at the Baftas last night

The stars of Normal People were reunited - albeit socially distanced - at the Baftas yesterday.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal made an early red carpet showing at the star-studded event, their first joint appearance since being propelled to stardom on the BBC Three show.

The pair held each end of a tape measure for the benefit of waiting photographers as they stood the required distance apart.

Earlier, Mescal apologised after missing his radio interview slot after sleeping through his alarm.

The Irish TV star (24) was asleep when The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show tried to get hold of him at his planned slot, just after 7am yesterday. When they did eventually get through, the Emmy-nominated actor told Ball: "I'm so embarrassed. I haven't missed a single interview for however long... I'm so, so sorry.

He said being nominated for an Emmy this week, for BBC drama Normal People, had "been a little bit nuts". "It probably is the reason that I'm up a little bit late. I've slept through my alarm a little bit," the star, from Maynooth in Co Kildare, said.

Ball quipped: "You are totally forgiven!"

Mescal, who appeared on Thursday night at a livestreamed gig from the Natural History Museum, responded: "I'm not forgiving myself... I'm so angry with myself!"