Fionn O'Shea tells Maggie Armstrong about playing the universally disliked Jamie in Normal People, new movie Chasing Amber and shooting sex scenes

Fionn O'Shea is walking, slightly dazed by the sun, towards a shuttered cafe on an empty street in a coastal village. We wave awkwardly from our two-metre vantage and it all feels very 'Dr Livingstone, I presume?'