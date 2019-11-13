Northern Ireland backs Nadine Coyle as Derry girl heads into the jungle

Nadine Coyle is one of the 10 stars on the line-up for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

Popstar Nadine Coyle has received a wave of support from across Northern Ireland ahead of her entry into the jungle for this year’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

It comes after the former Girls Aloud star said her biggest fear was dieing in the jungle.

The Londonderry native is one of the 10 stars on the line-up for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, along with the likes of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, footballer Ian Wright, presenter Kate Garraway and Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa.

Coyle said she was not looking forward to the gruesome bushtucker trials saying there was not one she felt she would be able to do. Comments which may prove her undoing, as viewers vote for the celebrity to take the challenge.

Fans took to social media to voice their support for the 34-year-old with many saying she can overcome her fears and be named ‘Queen of the Jungle’.

"You've got my vote for queen of the jungle already," one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: "So excited for this! #TeamNadine always."

One Northern Ireland viewer said they were looking forward to “seeing the country come together to defend Nadine Coyle”.

“The kinda unity we need at the minute,” they added.

Fans of the show were quick to point out that Coyle’s campmates, including former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner, might struggle to understand her.

The singer’s accent has seen her become somewhat of an internet icon after clips of her saying “flower” and “hour” went viral.

“Do you reckon that Kim Kardashian and all will be watching I’m A Celeb and be wondering what Nadine Coyle is even saying?” asked one Twitter user.

Another user wrote: "The abuse Nadine Coyle is getting because of her strong Derry accent is shocking... At least she's kept it unlike certain golfers who seem to be doing bad John Wayne impersonations every time they appear on TV..."

Long-time Londonderry justice campaigner and former MLA Eamonn McCann swooped in to defend Nadine, saying that the singer was a "fine, decent woman from Creggan who happens, naturally, to speak in a mellifluous Derry accent".

With four days still to go until the launch of I’m A Celeb, bookies are now listing odds of who will be crowned the king or queen of the jungle, and Ian Wright and radio presenter Roman Kemp are firm favourites.

Former England striker Wright is listed with 2/1 odds to be crowned king of the jungle by William Hill, while Roman, son of Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp, is just behind him at 9/2.

Rugby star James Haskell has 5/1 odds while Caitlyn Jenner has odds of 7/1.

Myles Stephenson has odds of 8/1 and Coyle is at 9/1.

Coyle found fame on the TV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 along with Girls Aloud band-mates Cheryl, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, and the band went on to have a successful career, with four number one singles and four number one albums.

The band went on hiatus in 2009 and split in 2013, and Coyle has since gone on to have a solo music career, releasing her debut album Insatiable in 2010 and an EP last year.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm on ITV.