Northern Ireland brothers in director's chairs for Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot

The brothers filming in their younger days

Two brothers from Northern Ireland are to direct a remake of 1974 cult horror film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Ryan and Andy Tohill, from Derriaghy have been signed up for the Legendary Entertainment production of the classic film.

The Massacre movie - supposedly based on real events - sees five young American hitchikers stumbling across a dilapidated house inhabited by a family of cannibals.

The Tohills have been writing, directing and editing short films for 15 years and Ryan has worked on Game of Thrones since filming began in Northern Ireland in 2009.

"The Tohills' vision is exactly what the fans want,” one of the film's producers, Fede Alavrez, told Variety.

“It’s violent, exciting and so depraved that it will stay with you forever.”

Andy took to Twitter, sharing a picture of him and his brother toasting the news in front of a TV playing the original low-budget Massacre film, directed by Tobe Hooper.

"Only one film to watch tonight with my bro," he wrote. "It’s gonna be some journey! #texaschainsaw."

The identical twins previously told the Belfast Telegraph they have wanted to be filmmakers ever since the age of 11 when they were growing up in Derriaghy.

"That was the start of our obsession," Andy said.

"We were watching a lot of movies, we were copying them and we were making our own movies on a camcorder.

"That never went away - as we grew older, our experience grew and our ambition grew."

The pair said releasing their first feature-length film in April 2018 was "a dream come true".

The Dig - starring Moe Dunford from The Vikings and Ballykissangel star Lorcan Cranitch - is a dark thriller about a convicted murderer who is released from prison with no memory of his crime and is forced to help the victim's father dig for the body.

It won best Irish film at the Galway Film Fleadh and has been shown at other renowned festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival.