Northern Ireland cook Suzie Lee's painful start to new TV show

Suzie Lee survived the first week’s challenge on Best Home Cook despite her mishap

The new series of Best Home Cook got off to a painful start this week for one Northern Ireland contestant who almost sliced off her finger as she prepared vegetables for a duck ragu lasagne.

The contestant, Suzie Lee, was taking part in Thursday night's show.

At one point presenter Claudia Winkelman shouted "Careful with that knife!" as she brandished a razor sharp vegetable blade.

"Medic!" Claudia shouted, as poor Suzie (36) clutched her hand.

Suzie - who is also a chartered accountant - joined fellow competitors from all over the UK in the series. At her Northern Ireland home, Suzie is kept busy looking after her two young children as well as running her accountancy business, and exercising in her spare time with her pet husky.

She has been nicknamed the 'Tasmanian Devil' by her friends.

"I do everything at 100 miles an hour and try to fit in as much as I can," she said.

"I love cooking. It's my calm space but I'm the messiest cook ever."

Suzie has been cooking since she was young, when she used to help out at her family's Chinese takeaway.

Now she is happiest cooking up big feasts for her extended family. Her cooking style is hearty family food served in very generous portions.

Judges on the show are Mary Berry, top chef Angela Harnett and Chris Bavin, presenter of Eat Well For Less.

Like the Great British Bake Off, there are three rounds each week but the final one is a head-to-head knock-out between the two cooks who have struggled most in each episode.

Despite her injured hand, Suzie survived the first week's touch culinary challenge and will be brandishing her knife again in next Thursday's episode.