Northern Ireland man misses out on £1m Moneybags op

Quiz: Patrick doesn’t know ‘what’s going on’

A Belfast-based writer has lost out on a chance to win a life-changing sum of cash on Channel 4 game show ‘Moneybags’.

Patrick Mone went up against a mature student from Cambridge to battle it out for the last slot in the triple header play-off for a place in the final.

The 34-year-old got off to a promising start on the show which will see £1m – divided into separate bags – pass along the conveyer built by the end of the week.

“I’m a bit nervous,” he told host Craig Charles. “But excited and ready to rock and roll.”

“With a beautiful accent,” added Patrick’s rival Rickesh, who was brimming with confidence.

The small talk came to an abrupt end when the belt began rolling, with Patrick in pole position to get his hands on some money.

All the author had to do was pick a moneybag that correctly corresponded with the statement displayed on the board reading: “Gases that are lighter than air”.

“I’m taking a total stab in the dark,” Patrick admitted as he reached over to nab the bag marked “hydrogen”.

The correct answer netted him a whopping £50,000 for the prize pot he was hoping to take into the final round against police sergeant Steve from Sheffield and Kareen from Nottingham.

The sheepish contestant denied trying to trick his opponent with gameplay, insisting what looked like a last-minute hesitation over the ‘Oxygen’ bag was in fact “just a twitch”.

He avoided going ‘bankrupt’ by wisely shunning ‘chlorine’.

“It’s three times heavier than air,” host Craig confirmed.

“That’s why you don’t see swimming pools float away.”

However Patrick allowed the bag marked ‘methane’ to roll into Rickesh’s hands allowing him to pick up £5,000.

The mistake proved fatal as it saw him relegated to the hole while Rickesh stole his spot in pole position.

With plenty of cash still available, the question on the board changed to: “Album covers that feature a photo of the artist or group”.

“What’s going on?” Craig exclaimed after Rickesh picked up the bag marked with the name of Marvin Gaye’s iconic album on it.

That was in response to Patrick’s admission that “I couldn’t even tell you who Marvin Gaye is”.

Craig wasted no time telling the contestant that the soul singer’s 1971 release is regularly ranked as one the top three albums of all time.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia helped Rickesh bag another £1,000 bringing his total prize pot to £31,000.

However, it was Spice – the 1996 debut Spice Girls’ album – that sealed Patrick’s fate and saw him return to his seat empty handed.

It scooped Rickesh another £5,000 and a ‘steal’ which allowed him to plunder Patrick’s prize fund, taking £86,000 into the play-off.

The celebration was short-lived though – the student lost the heap after mistaking “Atmosphere” for Marks & Spencer clothing brand. His first pick also revealed a dreaded red X and the word “bankrupt”.

Unable to recover, he and Patrick both applauded from their seats as rum-punch maker Kareen opted to play the final safe leaving the studio with £10,200.