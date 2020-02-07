Northern Ireland pathologist sheds light on body found in Michael Barrymore's pool

Professor Jack Crane on Channel 4's Barrymore: The Body In The Pool

A Northern Ireland pathologist has shed light on how a man, whose body was found in entertainer Michael Barrymore's swimming pool, may have died.

Stuart Lubbock, 31, was found dead at Barrymore’s then-home in Roydon, Essex, on March 31 2001.

TV star Barrymore was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.

Former Northern Ireland state pathologist Professor Jack Crane shared his theories about Mr Lubbock's death on Barrymore: The Body In The Pool, which aired on Channel 4 on Thursday.

The Belfast man was the fourth forensic pathologist asked by Essex Police to review how Mr Lubbock died.

Stuart Lubbock (Handout/PA)

In the programme, Professor Crane said he does not believe Mr Lubbock drowned at Barrymore's home.

“The difficulty was that even after the second post-mortem, there still seemed to be some uncertainty about both the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding Stuart’s death," he said.

“The assumption that he had drowned in the swimming pool, in my view, was based on rather tenuous and rather flimsy evidence.

“But where we [the other pathologists] were agreed was that Stuart had been the victim of a serious sexual assault."

“I cannot contemplate any circumstances where this was a consensual act,” he said, concluding it was “a very likely scenario” that Mr Lubbock had been raped.

“From my point of view, I think the sexual assault would have been the most important aspect of the case," he said.

“Here we have Stuart with both cocaine and MDMA in his bloodstream, then this sudden assault.

“That combination, in my opinion, could have very easily have a sudden cardiac arrest. To me, that is one very plausible explanation to account for Stuart’s death."

Michael Barrymore (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Barrymore, who was one of the UK's best-known TV presenters when the body of Mr Lubbock was found, has always insisted he “did not know” how the injuries were sustained and was adamant that they could not have happened at his home.

Essex Police launched an investigation into claims made by Barrymore that Stuart’s injuries were inflicted at the hospital after his death, but it was concluded that they occurred before he died.

“When you find bruising, it indicates that the person is still alive and their heart is still beating, so there’s no doubt that he was still alive when those injuries were sustained," Professor Crane said.

“In my opinion, Stuart Lubbock sustained those injuries at Michael Barrymore’s house. I think they occurred shortly before his death.”

Professor Jack Crane joined the Northern Ireland State Pathologists' department in 1980 as a registrar, later becoming a consultant and then being appointed department head in January 1990.

He retired from the role after 24 years, during which he dealt with the aftermath of some of the bloodiest days of the Troubles, including the 1987 Enniskillen bomb, the 1993 Shankill bomb and the 1998 Omagh bomb.

Barrymore: The Body In The Pool is available online at All 4 now.